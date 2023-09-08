[Citibank] -- 4 Types of Credit Cards Offered by Citibank in UAE
Credit Cards Offered by Citi in UAE
With the world moving towards a cashless economy, the usage of credit cards has boomed in the past decades. Credit cards help customers pay for online and in-store purchases, pay bills, make purchases, earn rewards on purchases, and much more. Along with these benefits, customers can enjoy fabulous offers and discounts on travel, golf, movies, shopping, dining, and lifestyle.
Citi offers a wide range of credit cards that customers can choose from based on their requirements. Below are the different types of credit cards that are offered by Citi:
• Emirates Credit Cards
• Reward Credit Cards
• Cashback Credit Cards
• Basic Credit Cards
Types of Credit Cards Offered by Citi in UAE
Of the four types of credit cards mentioned above, each has its specific advantage that makes spending rewarding for every cardholder, from shopping enthusiasts to globetrotters. Mentioned below are the different types of credit cards offered by Citi in UAE along with their benefits:
Emirates Credit Cards
Citi offers three exclusive Skywards Miles credit cards under the Emirates Credit Cards category, which augments card users' traveling experiences. These cards are Emirates-Citibank Ultima Credit Card, Emirates-Citibank Ultimate Credit Card, and Emirates-Citibank World Credit Card. Following are some of their benefits:
• Skywards Miles on eligible AED and non-AED spends
• Complimentary monthly golf benefit to the card holder
• Unlimited complimentary access to 1,100+ airport lounges around the world
• Lucrative dining and entertainment offers
Rewards Credit Cards
Rewards Credit Cards are a genre of cards offered by Citi that provide reward points to users for making eligible purchases. Here is a list of a few exciting features and benefits of Rewards Credit Cards by Citi that cardholders can enjoy:
• Earn ThankYou Points on both local and non-AED spends
• Redeem earned points for cash rebates, merchandise, travel-related spending, or transfer to 12 partner airlines
• Free VoucherSkout credits
• Unlimited complimentary access to 1,100+ airport lounges around the world
• Discount offers on movie tickets at partner cinemas every month
Cashback Credit Cards
Cashback Credit Cards by Citi offer users a pre-specified percentage for every eligible purchase as monetary cashback. Following are some features of Cashback Credit Cards by Citi:
• Cashback on all eligible local as well as non-AED spending
• Cashback on eligible purchases made from grocery shops, supermarkets, and online shopping
• No annual fee in the 1st year, however from the 2nd year onwards, the annual fee is waived if the cardholder reaches the minimum spend of AED 9,000
• No minimum spend threshold
• Every retail purchase included
Basic Credit Cards
The Basic Credit Card offered by Citi is the Citi Simplicity Credit Card, and just like its name, it is easy to use as it has features like:
• No Annual membership fees
• No late fee, cash advance fee, or over-limit charges
• 0% interest on balance transfers for six months
Conclusion
Citi Credit Cards offer users a wide range of features, making their life more rewarding. However, no card comes with all the perks a person is looking for; for example, Emirates Credit Cards are suitable for frequent travelers, while Cashback Credit Cards can be a good choice for heavy shoppers. Citi offers an extensive suite of credit cards that can be applied for online.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
Disclaimer

The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
