Various Types of Credit Cards Available in UAE
The use of credit cards has increased steadily in the past couple of decades. Though earlier, there was a myth that affluents could only afford credit cards, the scenario is much different today. Credit cards provide financial flexibility and are a more secure mode of transaction than hard cash. Credit cards let their users utilize the Buy Now and Pay Later options, which can help them during a financial crunch.
Credit cards also come bundled with other exciting offers and rewards that help cardholders save money and access several lifestyle benefits.
There is a varied range of credit cards available in UAE, and one can categorize them based on their key features or rewards. For example, people who use credit cards to pay for their daily expenses can use a Cashback Credit Card or Rewards Credit Card to get back a percentage of the spend or earn reward points on all eligible transactions. Similarly, someone who loves to watch movies can select a credit card that provides exciting offers on movie tickets. From heavy shoppers to frequent flyers, there is a credit card for every type of customer in UAE.
Types of Credit Cards in UAE
Credit cards in UAE offer a variety of privileges to customers when they are used for travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and shopping categories. Following are some types of credit cards available in UAE:
1. Cashback Credit Cards
With Cashback Credit Cards, a cardholder can get back a previously agreed-upon percentage of their eligible local and international transactions. Cashback Credit Card holders can get cashback on all eligible purchases made from grocery shops, supermarkets, and online shopping. They can also enjoy discounts and offers on all eligible travel, lifestyle, and dining spending.
2. Airport Lounge Access Credit Cards
Airport Lounge Access Credit Cards are designed to provide unique benefits to customers during their travels. Highly suitable for frequent flyers, these credit cards offer complimentary access to selected airport lounges across the globe, along with lucrative offers and discounts upon paying for selected lifestyles, entertainment, shopping, and dining expenses. These credit cards also offer rewards and bonus air miles that one can use to offset flight ticket fares.
3. Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Balance Transfer Credit Cards allow cardholders to move outstanding debt from an existing credit card with a high Annual Percentage Rate (APR) to a new one with a lower Annual Percentage Rate (APR). A cardholder can save a lot of money by using a Balance Transfer Credit Card to pay off their outstanding debt at a significantly reduced Annual Percentage Rate (APR).
4. Travel Credit Cards
Travel Credit Cards available in UAE are loaded with a mélange of exclusive benefits to augment the traveling experience of card users. These credit cards make traveling convenient by limiting the need for physical cash, but they also help cardholders earn lucrative offers and benefits on their eligible domestic and international expenditure. People using Travel Credit Cards
can enjoy benefits like:
• Special discounts on flight tickets, holiday packages, and hotel reservations
• Complimentary travel accident and medical insurance
• Discount offers on car rentals
• Unlimited complimentary access to selected domestic and international airport lounges
• Exciting deals on staycation booking in both UAE and international destinations
5. Cinema Offers Credit Cards
Watching movies becomes more enjoyable with the plethora of discounts and offers for transactions made using a Cinema Offers Credit Card. This card offers discounts, cashback and exclusive deals, and more on movie tickets purchased at partner theaters.
6. Golf Credit Cards
UAE has some of the world’s best golf courses, and golf has evolved into more than a sport in the country. Hence, banks and financial institutions in UAE offer Golf Credit Cards with exclusive benefits to customers. Some of the significant benefits of these cards are:
• Complimentary access to playing golf in some of the finest golf courses all over UAE
• Discounts on membership fees
• Deals and offers for accompanying guests
Conclusion
There are various types of credit cards available in UAE that are marketed to consumers, and it is obvious to become overwhelmed with many such choices. The aim is not to learn everything about every single credit card available in the market but to figure out which type of credit card would suit one’s requirements and then focus on finding the credit card which can match those needs. A plethora of credit cards are available in UAE; interested customers should check out all the available credit card options and apply for one that matches their needs.
