Single-Use Bioreactors Market worth $10.0 billion by 2028
Single Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, Media Bag, Filtration assemblies), Type (Stirred tank, Bubble column), Cell Type (Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccines), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CMOs) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2023 ) The report "Single Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, Media Bag, Filtration assemblies), Type (Stirred tank, Bubble column), Cell Type (Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccines), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, lower operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional stainless-steel bioreactors, reduced energy and water consumption, growing size of the biologics and biosimilars market, and technological advancements in single-use bioreactors.
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the type of molecule segment in the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.
Based on the type of molecule, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use bioreactors market in 2022 owing to increasing demand for single-use bioreactors in the manufacturing of mAbs, and factors such as low investment costs and a reduction in time-intensive changeover procedures.
The mammalian cells segment accounted for the fastest growing share of the type of cell segment in the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.
Based on the type of cell, the global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells. In 2022, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to increasing adoption of mammalian cells due to their post-translational modification capacity and human protein-like molecular structure assembly are expected to propel market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the single-use bioreactors market in 2022.
Based on the region, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, rising investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in several Asia Pacific countries are supporting the growth of the market in the region.
Key players in the single-use bioreactors Market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).
