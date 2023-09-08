Denim's Future: Advancements in Finishing Agent Technologies
Denim Finishing Agents Market: Sustainable solutions & innovative trends drive quality enhancements and eco-friendly denim production
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2023 ) The report "Denim Finishing Agents Market by Type (Softeners, Enzymes, Anti-back Staining Agents, Bleaching Agents, Resins, Neutralizing Agents, Dyes, Detergents), Denim Type (Raw, Cotton), Application (Garments, Non-Garments), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing demand from emerging economies, technological developments in denim finishing, rising need for personalized denim, and rising demand for stylish & comfortable denim clothes are the main factors driving the market expansion for denim finishing agents.
Softeners segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
By type, the denim finishing agents market has been segmented into softeners, enzymes, anti-back staining agents, bleaching agents, resins, neutralizing agents, dyes, detergents, and others. Due to their significant consumption in denim jeans, jackets, shirts, dresses, and other non-garment applications, the softeners category holds the lion's share of the denim finishing agents market. The main factor fueling the expansion of softeners in denim finishing agents is the rise in demand for long-lasting, soft-handling apparel.
Growing denim textile activities in Asia Pacific and Europe is driving the raw denim segment in the market
By denim type, the denim finishing agents market has been segmented into raw denim, cotton denim, sanforized denim, stretch denim, crushed denim, selvedge denim, poly denim, and others. There is no pre-treatment, distressing, or washing applied to this style of denim. Raw denim has a strong, inflexible feel that allows the clothing to gradually adapt to the wearer's body, giving it a unique fit. It is most frequently found in dark colors, however it can also come in faded or historical patterns.
Garments segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the denim finishing agents market
By application, the denim finishing agents market has been segmented into garments and non-garments. Fashion trends play a key role in the desire for denim clothing. The need for denim finishing agents in garment application is significantly influenced by the popularity of various denim jeans styles, such as thin jeans, distressed jeans, and faded jeans. The global inclination of consumers for softer, more elastic denim clothing also contributes to the strong demand for denim finishing chemicals in garments application.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
The denim finishing agents market has been studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest market for fabric finishing chemicals and is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for denim clothing in Asia Pacific nations including China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for denim finishing agents is expanding quickly in these nations.
Major players operating in the denim finishing agents market is Archroma (Switzerland), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Asutex (Spain), CHT Group (Germany), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Rudolf GmbH (Germany), DyStar Group (Singapore), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), The Seydel Companies, Inc. (US), and Yuken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.
