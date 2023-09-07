BROKEN PROMISES: Marine Combat Veteran Turns Whistleblower Exposing Compromised Mental Health Care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
“Broken Promises is a must-read for our military echelon, veterans, counselors, veterans’ families and anyone who understands the value of healing a broken life.”
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Providence, RI – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new non-fiction. BROKEN PROMISES: Marine Combat Veteran Turns Whistleblower Exposing Compromised Mental Health Care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) chronicles the heroic yet devastating journey by combat veteran Marine Corps Lietenant Colonel Ted Blickwedel (retired), the whistleblower who took on the Department of Veterans Affairs to defend veterans and those who serve them.
Veterans, their families and the counselors who serve them have been neglected by the callous, dispassionate bureaucracy of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Quality mental health care and counselor welfare have been sacrificed and diminished for the sake of numbers in the VA VET Center Program, which has had a devastating impact on veterans and the clinicians who care for them.
Enter Lieutenant Colonel Ted Blickwedel, whose crusade to correct this injustice finally led to congressional legislation being signed into law, holding VA management accountable to protect quality care for veterans and safeguard the well-being of their counselors.
“Tenacious, passionate, focused: Ted is a pit bull. In Broken Promises he gives us a systematic and deeply personal account of going into combat against an unexpected enemy. An enemy that should have been an ally… His story will touch the hearts of all who care about our nation’s veterans.” —Chaplain Mary Washburn, CAPT, USN, Retired
“This is a story of travesty and triumph, of tragedy and hope, of heartlessness and soulfulness... Blickwedel is a rare breed, a standup guy who will gain your trust and respect, then leave you in awe, cheering for his perseverance and indomitable spirit.” —Cynthia Huertas, Wellness Consultant & Biontologist
“Ted Blickwedel is, in fact, a true American hero.” —J. Scott Fox, Retired COO, Voya Financial
Learn more about the author at www.VAbreakingpromises.com
At 284 pages, Broken Promises will soon be available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction/military category.
ISBN: 979-8-218-95873-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 979-8-218-95902-9 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $34.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Military
About the Author: Ted Blickwedel, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and combat veteran, became a licensed clinical social worker after retiring from the military. He worked as a counselor at the VA VET Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, where, in 2017, he began to “speak truth to power” in an effort to have management revise clinical productivity policies that were harmful to counselors and compromising quality care for veterans. Blickwedel’s crusade has been featured on NBC and NPR, to include the Military Times, other publications, and local news broadcasts. Contact the author at Ted.Blickwedel2@gmail.com.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Veterans, their families and the counselors who serve them have been neglected by the callous, dispassionate bureaucracy of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Quality mental health care and counselor welfare have been sacrificed and diminished for the sake of numbers in the VA VET Center Program, which has had a devastating impact on veterans and the clinicians who care for them.
Enter Lieutenant Colonel Ted Blickwedel, whose crusade to correct this injustice finally led to congressional legislation being signed into law, holding VA management accountable to protect quality care for veterans and safeguard the well-being of their counselors.
“Tenacious, passionate, focused: Ted is a pit bull. In Broken Promises he gives us a systematic and deeply personal account of going into combat against an unexpected enemy. An enemy that should have been an ally… His story will touch the hearts of all who care about our nation’s veterans.” —Chaplain Mary Washburn, CAPT, USN, Retired
“This is a story of travesty and triumph, of tragedy and hope, of heartlessness and soulfulness... Blickwedel is a rare breed, a standup guy who will gain your trust and respect, then leave you in awe, cheering for his perseverance and indomitable spirit.” —Cynthia Huertas, Wellness Consultant & Biontologist
“Ted Blickwedel is, in fact, a true American hero.” —J. Scott Fox, Retired COO, Voya Financial
Learn more about the author at www.VAbreakingpromises.com
At 284 pages, Broken Promises will soon be available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction/military category.
ISBN: 979-8-218-95873-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 979-8-218-95902-9 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $34.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Military
About the Author: Ted Blickwedel, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and combat veteran, became a licensed clinical social worker after retiring from the military. He worked as a counselor at the VA VET Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, where, in 2017, he began to “speak truth to power” in an effort to have management revise clinical productivity policies that were harmful to counselors and compromising quality care for veterans. Blickwedel’s crusade has been featured on NBC and NPR, to include the Military Times, other publications, and local news broadcasts. Contact the author at Ted.Blickwedel2@gmail.com.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results