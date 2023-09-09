Short-Range Air Defense System Market is expected to Reach USD 20.24 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.1 percent
Global Short Range Air Defense System Market size was valued at USD 14.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.24 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Short Range Air Defense System Market was USD 14.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2029.
Short Range Air Defense System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope encompasses an overview of the market, segmentation by technology and region, competitive analysis, future outlook, and technological advancements. The market Report assesses the market's size, trends, and key players in this sector. The research methodology involves data collection from primary and secondary sources, followed by data analysis and market modeling.
Get a Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190616
Short-Range Air Defense System Market Dynamics
The growing global threat of terrorism and asymmetric warfare is expected to create a demand for the short-range air defense system industry to protect military assets from low-altitude aerial threats.
Short Range Air Defense System Market Regional Insights
North America is the largest market for Short Range Air Defense Systems, driven by the significant investment by the US military, and the presence of key players in the regional market.
Short-Range Air Defense System Market Segmentation
By Type
Radar-Guided Systems
Electro-Optical Systems
Infrared (Eo/Ir) Systems
Jamming Technologies
By Technology
By Range
Short-range (up to 5 km)
Very short range (up to 2 km)
By Platform Type
Ground-based
Naval-based
By Component
Weapon System
Fire Control System
Command and Control System
Others
Short Range Air Defense System Key Competitors include
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Raytheon Company
Thales Group
Saab AB
Rheinmetall AG
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Aerospace and Defense Elastomers Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.35 percent during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 34.60 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Aerospace and Defense Elastomers Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.35 percent during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 34.60 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
