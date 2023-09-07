Revolutionizing Defense: A Comprehensive Analysis of the US JADC2 Market 2023-2030
US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Cyber, Space), Application (JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), Communication, SATCOM, Computers, and AI, Networks), Solution - Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2023 ) This report analyzes the US JADC2 Market from 2023 to 2030. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the JADC2 market, along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The US JADC2 market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2023 to 2028. By providing commanders with a comprehensive and up-to-date view of the battlespace, JADC2 enhances situational awareness, allowing for quicker responses to threats and opportunities. It enables rapid deployment and utilization of resources, optimizes mission planning, and supports joint and multi-national operations. Additionally, JADC2 strengthens cyber defenses, ensures secure communication channels, and integrates autonomous systems for improved reconnaissance and surveillance.
Based on Platform, Based on platform, The US JADC2 market has been segmented into land, naval, airborne, space, and cyber. Land Segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Land-based operations often involve complex and rapidly changing scenarios. The ability to gather, process, and disseminate real-time information across different units and forces on the ground is crucial for effective decision-making. JADC2 systems that enable seamless communication and coordination in land operations can significantly enhance the military's overall capabilities. JADC2 land platforms can integrate data from various sensors, such as ground-based radars, drones, surveillance cameras, and intelligence sources. This comprehensive data integration enhances the accuracy of threat assessment and target identification in land operations.
Based on Application, The US Joint All Domain Command and Control market, based on application, has been segmented into JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), communication, SATCOM, Computer and AI, and Networks. JADC2 Specific applications will register the highest growth during the forecast period.JADC2 Specific application comprises projects aimed to develop and implement technologies, systems, and strategies to enhance the integration and coordination of military operations across various domains. These projects include US Air Force’s ABMS (Advanced Battle Management System), US Army’s Project Convergence, and US Navy’s Project Overmatch.
Based on Solution, The market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. JADC2 aims to integrate data from various sources across different domains, including land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. Advanced software solutions are crucial for processing, analyzing, and interpreting this vast amount of data in real time, providing actionable insights to command.
Key Market Players
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), and SAIC (US) are some of the leading companies in the US JADC2 market. These defense corporations demonstrate reliable manufacturing facilities and robust distribution networks that encompass vital regions, including North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Their diverse product portfolios offer versatile applications, extensive market reach, significant market shares, and wide-ranging geographical significance.
