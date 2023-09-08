Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period
Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment Market Size was valued at USD 778.2 Mn. in 2022 and the Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome treatment Market is expected to grow by 7.5 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1291.07 Mn.
Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market by country, regional and global presence.
Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Dynamics
Increasing incidence of premature births, continuous advancements in medical technology and non-invasive ventilation techniques is expected to boost the Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market growth. High cost of treatment is expected to limit the market growth.
Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market growth over the forecast period. Higher rate of premature births with respiratory distress syndrome significantly contribute for the growth of the market.
Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation
By Therapy:
Oxygen Therapy
Surfactant Therapy
Other
By End User:
Hospitals
Sub-acute Facilities
Home care
Retail Pharmacies
Other
Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players Include
AbbVie Inc.
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Merck & Co., Inc.
ONY, Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
Hamilton Medical AG
Getinge AB
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
