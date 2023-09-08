Dental CAD/CAM Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent during the forecast period
Dental CAD/CAM Market size was valued at USD 2.75 Bn. In 2022 and the total Dental CAD/CAM Market revenue is growing by 9.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 5.05 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2023 ) The “Dental CAD/CAM Market” was valued USD 2.75 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.05 Bn by 2029.
Dental CAD CAM Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Dental CAD/CAM Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Dental CAD/CAM Market by country, regional and global presence.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/210985
Dental CAD/CAM Market Dynamics
Increasing cases of dental conditions with increased demand for dental restorations CAD/CAM technology is expected to boost the Dental CAD/CAM Market growth. The high initial cost of this manufacturing technology is expected to restrain the Dental CAD/CAM market growth.
Dental CAD/CAM Market Regional Insight
North American region is expected to boost the Dental CAD/CAM market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in dentistry with robust research and development activity is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Dental CAD/CAM Market Segmentation
By Type:
Chair-side
Laboratory
By Product:
Hardware
Milling Machine
Scanner
Other
Software
By End User:
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Others
Dental CAD/CAM Market Key Players Include
Dentsply Sirona
Align Technologies
Planmeca Oy
Roland DGA Corporation
3Shape
Ivoclar Vivadent
Amann Girrbach
Axsys Dental Solutions
Carestream Dental
Medit Corp.
Kulzer GmbH.
Scheftner Dental
Zirkonzahn
Nobel Biocare
Dental Wings
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
3D Dental Scanner Market: The market size is expected to reach USD 958.12 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market: The total market size is expected to reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
