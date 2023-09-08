Drone Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.25 percent during the forecast period
Global Drone Software Market size was valued at USD 5.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.73 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.9 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2023 ) The “Drone Software Market” was valued USD 5.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.73 Bn by 2029.
Drone Software Market Scope and Research Methodology
Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin & Sales by Product are all included in this global Drone Software market research report. The research offers market size, growth rate, and country-level data, as well as demand and supply aspects that influence worldwide Drone Software market growth in different nations.
Drone Software Market Dynamics
Increasing adoption of drones and technological advancement in developing drone is expected to boost the Drone Software Market growth. The rising use of drones in precision agriculture to optimize the use of resources in agriculture is contributing to market growth. The high initial cost of drones is expected to restrain the market growth.
Drone Software Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Drone Software market growth over the forecast period. Expansion of drone software capabilities including data analytics is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Drone Software Market Segmentation
By Software Type:
Flight Planning and Control Software
Data Processing and Analysis Software
Mapping and GIS Software
Imaging and Visualization Software
Others
By Architecture:
Open Source
Closed Source
By Platform:
Desktop Based Software
Application Based Software
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud-based
On-premises
By Application:
Agriculture
Construction and Infrastructure
Mining and Quarrying
Environmental Monitoring
Mapping and Surveying
Others
Drone Software Market Key Players Include
Airware, Inc. (US)
3D Robotics (US)
Dreamhammer Inc. (US)
Drone Volt (France)
Drone Deploy Inc. (US)
ESRI(U.S.)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
