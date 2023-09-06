Are the Mormons Teaching Fables: "And They Shall Turn Away Their Ears from the Truth, and Shall Be Turned unto Fables"
Glenn Orr, a former member of other churches and a convert, examines the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (aka the Mormons) from a skeptical and scriptural perspective—with enlightening results!
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Oklahoma City, OK – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new non-fiction book by Dr. Glenn Orr. Through Are the Mormons Teaching Fables, he guides readers—Mormons and non-Mormons alike, those who are friendly toward the Church and those who question it deeply—to better understand the veracity of the Book of Mormon.
Paul says in 2 Timothy 4:3, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers having itching ears” (telling them what they want to hear). Verse 4 says, “And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”
So, are the Mormons teaching fables?
After years of serious exploration of other religions, Dr. Glenn Orr has been a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for more than 60 years. As a church leader, he understands Mormonism on a level that is both broad and deep. Drawing on the teachings of Paul, the most prolific writer in the New Testament, Orr explores the Mormon religion, including the prophesies of its founder, Joseph Smith Jr. He hopes the Fables will help the curious, the questioning, and the confident in meeting Mormonism.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/arethemormonsteachingfables.
At 196 pages, Are the Mormons Teaching Fables is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6149-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6186-1 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $29.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religion
About the Author: Dr. Glenn Orr, now in his nineties, grew up in the Disciples of Christ Church (called the Christian Church) and later joined the Southern Baptist Church. He was exposed to the inner workings of eight of the radio and TV Back to the Bible organizations. Glenn attended the Lutheran Church while in practice in Iowa, and in 1966, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
