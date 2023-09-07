UV Adhesive Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period
Global UV Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 4.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.78 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7 %.
The "UV Adhesive Market" was valued USD 4.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.78 Bn by 2029.
UV Adhesive Market Scope and Research Methodology
SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the research on the UV Adhesive Market that combines quantitative and qualitative methods of research. The search methods help understand the factors influencing the UV Adhesive Market growth.
UV Adhesive Market Dynamics
Increased use of UV Adhesive in electronics and automotive industries is expected to boost the UV Adhesive market growth. Advancement in UV LED technology significantly contribute for the market growth. Sustainability focus is trending in the UV Adhesive market.
UV Adhesive Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the UV Adhesive market growth over the forecast period. Strong and diverse manufacturing base in industries such as automotive and electronics in the region is expected to boost the market growth in Asia pacific.
UV Adhesive Market Segmentation
By Resin Type:
Acrylic
Cyanoacrylate
Epoxy
Silicone
Polyurethane
Others
By End User:
Medical
Electronics
Automotive
Furniture and Interior Design
Packaging
Others
UV Adhesive Market Key Players Include
Permabond Engineering Adhesives(UK)
Beacon Adhesives, Inc.(US)
B.Fuller Co.(US)
Hibond Adhesives(China)
Ashland, Inc.(US)
Dymax Corporation(US)
Flint Group(Luxembourg)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA(Germany)
3M Company(US)
Masterbond, Inc.(US)
Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Germany)
Epoxy Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
Delo Industrial Adhesives Germany)
Bostik SA (Arkema Group)( France)
Toagosei Co. Ltd.(Japan)
Huntsman Corporation(US)
Nordson Corporation(US)
Mactac(US)
Ellsworth Adhesives(US)
Sealant Systems International(US)
Maximize Market Research is leading Material and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market: The market size is expected to reach USD 8.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period.
Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market: The total market size is expected to reach USD 35.80 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
