Network as a Service Market Size By End User, By Region 2030 | Overview, Growth, Economics, Demand
Virtual private networks (VPNs), MPLS links, and other obsolete network architectures can all be replaced with NaaS. Additionally, it may take the position of onsite network infrastructure like load balancers and firewalls appliances.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2023 ) Network as a Service Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2027 from USD 13.2 billion in 2022.
Virtual private networks (VPNs), MPLS links, and other obsolete network architectures can all be replaced with NaaS. Additionally, it may take the position of onsite network infrastructure like load balancers and firewalls appliances. The enterprise networking architecture has been significantly impacted by NaaS, a more recent approach for traffic routing and enforcing security requirements
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94208411
As per type, the network security segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The network as a service market by type is segmented into LAN and WLAN, WAN, communication and collaboration, and network security. As per type, the network security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, there is a lot of corporate, private, and regulatory data on network connection. There have been significant social and economic losses as a result of the rise in cyberattack against businesses. Organizations have been required to invest more in security as a consequence, which is anticipated to drive the expansion of the network security segment over the course of the projected year.
Small and Medium-Sized Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per organization size, small and medium size Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the network as a service market during the forecast period. The network as a service market by organization size is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs adoption of contemporary IT infrastructures and operational processes optimization are two aspects anticipated to foster sector growth throughout the projected term. By combining cloud computing, automation, and virtualisation, a distribution system has been created that provides connection support for small enterprises much more affordably and reliably. Especially as they transition to automation, the clouds, and experiment with cutting-edge digital technologies, smaller businesses are expected to boost their IT investment, which will be beneficial to NaaS providers.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94208411
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period. The US is a big contributor to the market expansion in North America. Early acceptance of cutting-edge technical solutions as well as notable program evaluation by industry stakeholders through collaborations with multiple industry participants are both responsible for the rise. The market for network-as-a-service in North America is expanding as a result of cloud computing's widespread adoption, sophisticated IT infrastructure, and a growing consolidation of the major organizations in the industry.
Some of the major network as a service market vendors are AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Telefonica (Spain), NTT Communications (Japan), Orange Business Services (France), Vodafone (UK), BT Group (UK), Tata Communications (India), Lumen (US), Comcast Business (US), Axians (France), Servsys (US), TELUS (Canada), KDDI (Japan), Cloudflare (US), PCCW Global (China), China Telecom (China), Singtel (Singapore), China Mobile (China), GTT Communications (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Telia (Sweden), Telstra (Australia), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Colt Technology Services (UK), Wipro (India), HGC (China), TenFour (US), PacketFabric (US), OnX Canada (Canada), Megaport (Australia), Epsilon (Singapore), IPC Tech (US), and Microland (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Virtual private networks (VPNs), MPLS links, and other obsolete network architectures can all be replaced with NaaS. Additionally, it may take the position of onsite network infrastructure like load balancers and firewalls appliances. The enterprise networking architecture has been significantly impacted by NaaS, a more recent approach for traffic routing and enforcing security requirements
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94208411
As per type, the network security segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The network as a service market by type is segmented into LAN and WLAN, WAN, communication and collaboration, and network security. As per type, the network security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, there is a lot of corporate, private, and regulatory data on network connection. There have been significant social and economic losses as a result of the rise in cyberattack against businesses. Organizations have been required to invest more in security as a consequence, which is anticipated to drive the expansion of the network security segment over the course of the projected year.
Small and Medium-Sized Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per organization size, small and medium size Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the network as a service market during the forecast period. The network as a service market by organization size is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs adoption of contemporary IT infrastructures and operational processes optimization are two aspects anticipated to foster sector growth throughout the projected term. By combining cloud computing, automation, and virtualisation, a distribution system has been created that provides connection support for small enterprises much more affordably and reliably. Especially as they transition to automation, the clouds, and experiment with cutting-edge digital technologies, smaller businesses are expected to boost their IT investment, which will be beneficial to NaaS providers.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94208411
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period. The US is a big contributor to the market expansion in North America. Early acceptance of cutting-edge technical solutions as well as notable program evaluation by industry stakeholders through collaborations with multiple industry participants are both responsible for the rise. The market for network-as-a-service in North America is expanding as a result of cloud computing's widespread adoption, sophisticated IT infrastructure, and a growing consolidation of the major organizations in the industry.
Some of the major network as a service market vendors are AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Telefonica (Spain), NTT Communications (Japan), Orange Business Services (France), Vodafone (UK), BT Group (UK), Tata Communications (India), Lumen (US), Comcast Business (US), Axians (France), Servsys (US), TELUS (Canada), KDDI (Japan), Cloudflare (US), PCCW Global (China), China Telecom (China), Singtel (Singapore), China Mobile (China), GTT Communications (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Telia (Sweden), Telstra (Australia), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Colt Technology Services (UK), Wipro (India), HGC (China), TenFour (US), PacketFabric (US), OnX Canada (Canada), Megaport (Australia), Epsilon (Singapore), IPC Tech (US), and Microland (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results