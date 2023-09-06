Breast Biopsy Devices Market worth $2.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%
Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Type (Needles, Tables, Assay kits, Liquid Biopsy), Procedure (CNB, FNAB, VAB, Surgical), Technique (Stereotactic, USG, MRI), Application (Screening, Treatment), End User (Hospitals, Clinic) & Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2023 ) The report "Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Type (Needles, Tables, Assay kits, Liquid Biopsy), Procedure (CNB, FNAB, VAB, Surgical), Technique (Stereotactic, USG, MRI), Application (Screening, Treatment), End-User (Hospitals, Clinic) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing prevalent cases of breast cancer, the increasing number of breast cancer screening programs, the growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and the improved reimbursement scenario.
Type segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the type, the global breast biopsy devices market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, localization wires, assay kits, liquid biopsy instruments, biopsy tables, and other devices. The assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2022, the biopsy needle segment accounted for the highest breast biopsy devices market share.
Procedure segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the procedure, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into needle open surgical breast biopsy, breast biopsy, and liquid breast. The liquid breast biopsy segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. However, the needle breast biopsy segment accounted for the highest market share in the breast biopsy devices market in 2022.
The early cancer screening segment accounted for the largest share of the breast biopsy market by application in 2022.
Based on application, the market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. Early cancer screening accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the therapy selection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Factors such as the rising occurrence of breast cancer cases, growing awareness of breast cancer, and supportive government initiatives for breast cancer care and treatment are expected to influence the demand for breast biopsy devices.
The hospital and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the breast biopsy devices market, by end-user, in 2022.
Based on the end user, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, breast care centers, and imaging clinics & diagnostic centers. The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2022. Factors attributing to the increasing number of breast diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals toward automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced systems in hospitals to improve patient care quality are driving this segment’s growth.
The North American market is to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
The North American breast biopsy devices market is estimated to grow significantly from 2023 to 2028. factors such as ongoing technological advancements, rising breast cancer incidence rates, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and new breast density notification laws drive market growth in North America. This region has a rise in healthcare investment and expenditure, offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.
As of 2022, prominent players in the breast biopsy devices market are Hologic Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Medtronic (IRL), Merit Medical Systems (US), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (ITL), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Germany), Planmed Oy (Finland), Sterylab S.R.L (Italy), Biocept, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Qiagen (Germany) and Exact Sciences Corporation (US).
