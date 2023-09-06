Roofing Tiles Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period
The Roofing Tiles Market size was valued at USD 37.43 Billion in 2022 and the total Roofing Tiles revenue is expected to grow by 5.7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 55.46 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2023 ) The “Roofing Tiles Market” was valued USD 37.43 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 55.46 Bn by 2029.
Roofing Tiles Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Roofing Tiles Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Roofing Tiles Market by country, regional and global presence. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Roofing Tiles market.
Roofing Tiles Market Dynamics
The surge in construction projects with growing emphasis on sustainability is increasing the demand for Roofing tiles, which is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. A high cost of roofing tiles is expected to limit the market growth.
Roofing Tiles Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Roofing Tiles market growth over the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the significant market for the Roofing Tiles. Rapid urbanization in this region is expected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific.
Roofing Tiles Market Segmentation
By Material Type:
Clay
Concrete
Slate
Other
By Design & Style:
Traditional
Contemporary
Rustic
Modern
By Sustainability:
Recycled Materials
Energy-Efficient
With Green Certifications
Roofing Tiles Market Key Players Include
Wienerberger AG
Etex Group
BMI Group
Boral Limited
Owens Corning
Braas Monier Building Group
IKO Industries Ltd.
Fletcher Building Limited
Redland Roof Tiles
Saint-Gobain
Sika AG
CertainTeed Corporation
GAF Materials Corporation
Marley Eternit Ltd.
MCA Clay Roof Tile
Eagle Roofing Products
Ludowici Roof Tile Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
