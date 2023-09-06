Connected Tires Market to reach USD 486.03 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 58.5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The Connected Tires Market size is valued at US$ 19.34 Billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 58.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 486.03 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Connected Tires Market” was valued at USD 19.34 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 486.03 Bn by 2029.
Connected Tires Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a systematic analysis of the Connected Tires Market dynamics including market drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis was used for the global Connected Tires industry study. The report included qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and a bottom-up approach used to estimate the market size.
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of connected and automatic or autonomous vehicles due to their functionality and new advancements in tire sensor technologies are key drivers for market growth. However, the high cost for implementation cost for integration of technology is expected to restrain the market growth.
Connected Tires Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The regional market growth is influenced by the developing infrastructure, technology advancement and government initiatives and polices regarding green emissions.
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Market Segmentation
By Sale Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Rim Size
13-15 inches
16-18 inches
19-21 inches
Above 21 inches
By Vehicle Type
Passenger cars
Commercial vehicles
Off-road vehicles
Two-wheelers
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Key Players include:
Bridgestone Corporation
Michelin
Continental AG
Pirelli & C. S.p.A
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 1129.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 40.1 percent during the forecast period.
Connected Car Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 95.44 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.02 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Connected Tires Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a systematic analysis of the Connected Tires Market dynamics including market drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis was used for the global Connected Tires industry study. The report included qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and a bottom-up approach used to estimate the market size.
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of connected and automatic or autonomous vehicles due to their functionality and new advancements in tire sensor technologies are key drivers for market growth. However, the high cost for implementation cost for integration of technology is expected to restrain the market growth.
Connected Tires Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The regional market growth is influenced by the developing infrastructure, technology advancement and government initiatives and polices regarding green emissions.
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Market Segmentation
By Sale Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Rim Size
13-15 inches
16-18 inches
19-21 inches
Above 21 inches
By Vehicle Type
Passenger cars
Commercial vehicles
Off-road vehicles
Two-wheelers
Purchase Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/209393
Connected Tires Key Players include:
Bridgestone Corporation
Michelin
Continental AG
Pirelli & C. S.p.A
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 1129.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 40.1 percent during the forecast period.
Connected Car Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 95.44 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.02 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results