Silva Construction Answers Common Questions on Bathroom Remodeling
Silva Construction - a construction and remodeling company in the South Bay area of Southern California, recently took time to answer some common questions about bathroom remodeling.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2023 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in the South Bay area of Southern California, recently took time to answer some common questions about bathroom remodeling. The California construction company has been in the construction and remodeling business for over 40 years and has much experience in this area.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions the company gets on the subject of bathroom remodeling:
What is involved in a bathroom remodel?
Bathroom remodeling usually involves replacing one or more of the existing fixtures (toilet, sink, shower, cabinets), appliances, surfaces (floor and wall coverings) in the room to give it an updated look. The project can vary from fairly simple updates like new tile or a new sink to a complex job that replaces virtually everything in the room.
What do I need to do before a bathroom remodel?
You should choose the fixtures you want for your bathroom well in advance. If what you want is not immediately available, you may want to delay your job until they are available.
How long will a bathroom remodeling job take?
Most residential bathrooms can be completed in 1 to 2 weeks, after all fixtures have arrived, permits and work order approvals have been gotten from your local city building department. You will be given a time table in the beginning of the project after the consultation and estimate.
How much will my design/renovation budget be?
Each project is different and it’s impossible to give a specific budget answer without knowing exactly what kinds of changes the homeowner wants to do. Silva Construction will help you make the right choices to stay within your budget. They give a complementary consultation.
Can I do just an update instead of a remodel?
A less expensive project would be to do an “update” instead of a total remodel. This might include replacing the bathtub with a shower, or updating flooring, wall tile, counters, or lighting.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions the company gets on the subject of bathroom remodeling:
What is involved in a bathroom remodel?
Bathroom remodeling usually involves replacing one or more of the existing fixtures (toilet, sink, shower, cabinets), appliances, surfaces (floor and wall coverings) in the room to give it an updated look. The project can vary from fairly simple updates like new tile or a new sink to a complex job that replaces virtually everything in the room.
What do I need to do before a bathroom remodel?
You should choose the fixtures you want for your bathroom well in advance. If what you want is not immediately available, you may want to delay your job until they are available.
How long will a bathroom remodeling job take?
Most residential bathrooms can be completed in 1 to 2 weeks, after all fixtures have arrived, permits and work order approvals have been gotten from your local city building department. You will be given a time table in the beginning of the project after the consultation and estimate.
How much will my design/renovation budget be?
Each project is different and it’s impossible to give a specific budget answer without knowing exactly what kinds of changes the homeowner wants to do. Silva Construction will help you make the right choices to stay within your budget. They give a complementary consultation.
Can I do just an update instead of a remodel?
A less expensive project would be to do an “update” instead of a total remodel. This might include replacing the bathtub with a shower, or updating flooring, wall tile, counters, or lighting.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Contact Information:
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results