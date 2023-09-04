Proteomics Market worth $72.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%
Proteomics Market by Product (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, X-Ray Crystallography), Reagent, Service, (Core Proteomics, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospital, Labs, Biopharma) - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2023 ) The report "Proteomics Market by Product (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, X-Ray Crystallography), Reagent, Service, (Core Proteomics, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery), End User (Hospital, Labs, Biopharma) - Global Forecasts to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 72.9 billion by 2028 from 36.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics are driving the growth of this market. However, challenges associated with data management are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.
Spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the instrumentation technologies segment in the proteomics market in 2022.
Based on instrumentation technologies, the proteomics market is broadly segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, and other technologies. In 2022, spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the proteomics market for instrumentation technologies. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as being widely utilized for studying proteins, their structures, interactions, and functions. Spectroscopic techniques provide valuable insights into the properties of proteins, including their secondary and tertiary structures, conformational changes, and ligand binding.
Mass spectrometry technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.
Based on type, spectroscopy instrumentation technology is categorized into three sub-segments— mass spectrometry (MS), NMR spectroscopy, and circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy. In 2022, mass spectrometry accounted for the largest share of the spectroscopy instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the MS can analyze large numbers of samples in a short period of time, making it ideal for large-scale proteomics studies is attributed to its large share.
Gel electrophoresis technology accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the proteomics market in 2022.
Based on type, electrophoresis instrumentation technology is categorized into two sub-segments— Gel and capillary electrophoresis. In 2022, gel electrophoresis accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis instrumentation technology segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for gel electrophoresis in proteomics research and personalized medicine is a major factors driving the growth of the overall gel electrophoresis market.
Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on the region The global proteomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional segment. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the proteomics market during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals and life sciences market in the region is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disease conditions, the rising R&D expenditure, especially in the area of drug discovery & development, and significant investments in the development of therapeutics mAbs.
Some of the prominent players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US) and among others.
