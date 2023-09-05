Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market to reach USD 8.97 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 4.5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2029, to reach a market size of USD 8.97 billion by 2029, up from USD 6.32 billion in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market” was valued at USD 6.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.97 Bn by 2029.
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market report provides a strategic analysis of the global industry including various factors such as market size, drivers, restraints, growth trends and regional insight. The data was collected from primary and secondary research methods. SWOT analysis is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market and PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market.
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Dynamics
Growing awareness regarding development and research with emerging molecular diagnostics, point-of-care examinations, and innovative imaging technologies as well as expansion of healthcare infrastructure are key components that are driving the market growth.
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of investment in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives regarding NTDs and point-of-care diagnostics and telemedicine solutions are the main factors for regional market growth.
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Segmentation
By Diagnostic Method
Conventional diagnostic methods
Molecular diagnostic methods
By Service Type
Centralized service
Point of care testing(POCT)
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Others
By Disease
Dengue
Chikungunya
Rabies
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Key Players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Beckman Coulter
Cepheid
Chembio Diagnostic Systems
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
