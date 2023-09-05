Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period
The Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2029, to reach a market size of USD 11.24 billion by 2029, up from USD 6.92 billion in 2022.
The "Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market" was valued USD 6.92 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.24 Bn by 2029.
Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market Scope and Research Methodology
SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the research on the Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market that combines quantitative and qualitative methods of research. The search methods help understand the factors influencing the Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market growth.
Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market Dynamics
Increasing incidence of influenza worldwide with the need for medical devices to diagnose and treat the disease is expected to boost the Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices market growth. High cost of Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices is significant restraint for the market growth.
Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices market growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of glaucoma cases have become more prevalent is contribute for the growth of market.
Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Market Segmentation
By Disease indication:
Open angle glaucoma
Angle closure glaucoma
Other glaucomas
By Product type:
Surgical devices
Non-surgical devices
By End-User:
Hospitals
Ophthalmic clinics
Ambulatory surgery centers
By Drug Class:
Beta Blockers
Prostaglandins Analogs
Alpha Adrenergic Agonists
Combination Drugs
Glaucoma Therapeutics Devices Key Players Include
Alcon (Novartis AG)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Johnson & Johnson Vision
Bausch + Lomb (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
Glaukos Corporation
Topcon Corporation
STAAR Surgical Company
NIDEK CO., LTD.
Lumenis Ltd.
Ophthalmic Instrument Company
OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH
New World Medical, Inc.
Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
Iridex Corporation
Allergan (Abbvie Inc.)
AqueSys, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
