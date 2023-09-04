False Ceiling Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent during the forecast period
Global False Ceiling Market was valued at USD 6.23 billion in 2022 and the total false ceiling market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 14.01 billion.
The "False Ceiling Market" was valued USD 6.23 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 14.01 Bn by 2029.
False Ceiling Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the False Ceiling Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the False Ceiling Market by country, regional and global presence.
False Ceiling Market Dynamics
The growing construction industry with infrastructure development and growing commercial construction projects is expected to boost the False Ceiling Market growth. Sustainable and Energy-efficient Solutions presents opportunity for the market growth. Existing Ceiling Structures significantly limits the market growth.
False Ceiling Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the False Ceiling market growth over the forecast period. Commercial construction activities in countries such as China and India is expected to boost the regional False Ceiling Industry growth.
False Ceiling Market Segmentation
By Material:
Gypsum board
Metal
Wood
PVC
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
By Cost:
Low-cost
Medium-cost
High-cost
By Installation:
Drywall
Suspended ceiling
Tensioned ceiling
False Ceiling Market Key Players Include
Armstrong World Industries
Knauf
Saint-Gobain
USG Corporation
Hunter Douglas
Rockfon
OWA Ceiling Systems
CertainTeed
SAS International
Boral Limited
Grenzebach BSH GmbH
Gypsum Ceiling Supplies
Gyproc
New Age False Ceiling Co.
Techno Ceiling Products
Everest Industries Limited
Acoustics
Siniat
Daiken Corporation
Sobotec Ltd.
Sumber Djaja Perkasa
Toshvin Analytical Pvt. Ltd.
Pan Oston
Glasteel
Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH
