Dyslipidaemia Drug Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the forecast period
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market is worth USD 13.58 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period. The forecast revenue hints at a growth of around 17.76 billion USD by 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2023 ) The “Dyslipidaemia Drug Market” was valued USD 13.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.76 Bn by 2029.
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Dyslipidaemia Drug Market. SWOT analysis was done to find strengths and weaknesses in the market. The market is segmented based on Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Age Group.
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market Dynamics
Increased cardiovascular disease and high spending on research and development activities is expected to boost the Dyslipidaemia Drug Market growth. The high cost of drugs is expected to restrain the market growth.
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market Regional Insight
North America is expected to boost the Dyslipidaemia Drug market growth over the forecast period. An increasing number of patients suffering from dyslipidaemia is expected to boost the Dyslipidaemia Drug industry growth.
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market Segmentation
By Drug Class:
Statin
Bile Acid Sequestrants
Fibrates
Nicotinic Acid
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online
By Age Group:
Paediatric
Adult
Geriatric
Dyslipidaemia Drug Market Key Players Include
Pfizer Inc. - USA
Merck & Co., Inc. – USA
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) - USA
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - USA
Mylan N.V. - USA
Amgen Inc. - USA
Eli Lilly and Company - USA
AbbVie Inc. - USA
GlaxoSmithKline plc - United Kingdom
AstraZeneca - United Kingdom/Sweden
Novartis International AG - Switzerland
Sanofi - France
Boehringer Ingelheim - Germany
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Israel
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - India
Lupin Limited - India
