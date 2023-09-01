Cloud Security Market Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook To 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2023 ) The global Cloud Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 40.7 billion in 2023 to USD 62.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The cloud security market experienced substantial growth due to the rising adoption of multi-cloud environments, the expansion of DevSecOps practices, increased utilization of AI and ML for cloud security, and the growing trend of BYOD and CYOD, which led to an increased demand for cloud security solutions.
By vertical segment, the retail & eCommerce vertical will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
The retail and eCommerce industry is experiencing the highest CAGR in the cloud security market due to the increased adoption of cloud technologies for digital transformation. Data protection has become a priority, with more sensitive customer data and financial transactions being processed in the cloud. Retailers also face a higher risk of cyberattacks and data breaches, leading to the demand for advanced cloud security solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift towards online shopping, boosting the adoption of cloud technologies in this sector. To tap into this growth opportunity, cloud security providers are customizing their solutions to meet the specific needs of retail and eCommerce, ensuring seamless integration and compliance with industry regulations. Thus, the retail and eCommerce segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By Type, Visibility and Risk Assessment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
By type, Visibility and Risk Assessment hold the largest market size in the cloud security market due to their critical role in enhancing overall cloud security. As cloud environments grow in complexity and scale, organizations face challenges in effectively identifying and managing potential security risks. Visibility solutions provide real-time insights into cloud assets, configurations, and activities, enabling businesses to monitor and detect any suspicious behavior or vulnerabilities proactively. On the other hand, risk assessment tools help organizations assess the security posture of their cloud infrastructure, applications, and data. By conducting thorough risk assessments, businesses can prioritize security measures, allocate resources efficiently, and proactively address potential threats. These capabilities are essential as they empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and maintain a robust security posture in their cloud deployments. The need for comprehensive visibility and risk assessment solutions has grown exponentially as businesses recognize their critical role in safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining compliance with industry regulations.
By region, the Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region demonstrates solid technological adoption, with a mix of developed and growing economies like China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Singapore. Additionally, the governments in the region actively promote internet accessibility, driving demand for cloud security solutions. Also, policy improvements and regulatory enhancements, such as strengthened privacy regulations in Australia, boost adoption. Moreover, unique cybersecurity risks and rising data protection awareness accelerate the demand for cloud security in the region. Furthermore, collaborative initiatives and the adoption of SASE solutions reinforce the region’s position as the fastest-growing market for cloud security. Thus, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR in the cloud security market.
Market Players:
IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Check Point (Israel and US), Google (US), AWS (US), Zscaler (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Forcepoint (US), Fortinet (US), F5 (US), Qualys (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), Proofpoint (US), Tenable (US), Netskope (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Imperva (US), Trellix (US), Rapid7 (US), Skyhigh Security (US), FireMon (US), Sysdig (US), LookOut (US), Fidelis Cybersecurity (US), DataTheorem (US), OpsCompass (US), Tufin (US), Menlo Security (US), Tigera (US), Orca Security (US), Ascend Technologies (US), Secberus (US), Ermetic (Israel), Sonrai Security (US), Wiz (US), Caveonix (US), Banyan cloud (US), and AccuKnox (US) are the key players and other players in the cloud security market.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
