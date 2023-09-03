Beard Oil Market is expected to Reach USD 1640 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent
Beard Oil Market size was valued at USD 1100 Million in 2022 and the total Beard Oil revenue is expected to grow by 5.8% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1640 Million
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Beard Oil Market was USD 1100 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1640 Million by 2029.
Beard Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Beard Oil Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global beard oil industry, including market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The research methodology involves data collection from reputable sources, market analysis, and consultation with industry experts to offer valuable insights into the beard oil market's dynamics and outlook.
Beard Oil Market Dynamics
The growing concern for males is grooming which drives the demand for beard products like beard oil. The growing awareness and the benefits of beard oil, like moisturizing and conditioning properties, are expected to further fuel market growth. Strong brand awareness strategies applied by the prominent beard oil brands drive the demand for the Beard Oil Market.
Beard Oil Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Beard Oil Market in 2022 especially, the United States fuelled by many keen male grooming enthusiasts and mounting fascination with facial hair, reigns supreme in this territory. Europeans passionately embrace the beard culture in sync with their North American counterparts, nurturing its steady rise.
Beard Oil Market Segmentation
By Price
Low
Mid-range
Premium Range
By Type
Organic
Conventional
By Packaging
Bottled
Jar
Others
By Distribution
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Retail,
Others
Beard Oil Key Competitors include
The Gentleman
Honest Amish
Mountaineer Brand
Brickell
Viking Revolution
