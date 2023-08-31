Innovations in Polymer Manufacturing: Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Trends
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2023 ) The report "Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVC), Application (Blown & Cast Film, Wires & Cables, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated as USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%.
The fluoropolymer processing aid market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for polymers in different areas such as food packaging, pharmaceutical applications, industrial packaging, etc. This market also driven by rising plastic usage in the emerging countries. This fluoropolymer processing aid helps in enhancing the processability of the polymers making it efficient at a reasonable price.
“Fibers & Raffia is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period”
Fibers & Raffia is projected to be the fastest growing segment in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value, by registering the highest CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. These fluoropolymer processing aids can be added to the polymer to enhance the product with a smoother surface finish by reducing the end product defects. Wires & cables is the second largest growing application with a CAGR of 3.19%.
“Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value”
Polypropylene (PP) is projected to register high growth rate of 3.01% during the forecast period of 2023 – 2028. Considering its lower cost and ease of manufacturing, polypropylene segment can be used in many applications such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods. It is manufactured by making use of sheet (or) film extrusion,blow molding, injection molding. PP is also expected to see growth in demand, primarily from the healthcare and packaging industries, thereby driving the fluoropolymer processing aid market.
“Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional segment for fluoropolymer processing aid during the forecast period, in terms of value.”
Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market share of 55.6% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rate of 3.51% during the forecast period. The fluoropolymer processing aid market is being driven by escalating use of polymers across different end use industries including construction, automotive, packaging. China accounts for the largest market share for fluoropolymer processing aid in the Asia Pacific region.
3M company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gabriel Chemie Group (Austria), Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Plastiblends (India) and Adplast (Portugal)are the major players of fluoropolymer processing aid market. These companies are strong in their own geographies and they focus on innovating new technologies moving towards a sustainable future.
3M Company
3M company is one of the largest manufacturers of chemicals and consumer goods. More than 60,000 products are being produced by this company. The company operated business through four reportable segments, namely, safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer and corporate. The company provides wide range of applications such as building and construction, wires and cables, packaging industry and so on. The company offers fluoropolymer processing aid in the transportation and electronics segment under the brand name Dynamar. The company has 60 operating sites in 60 countries worldwide in the regions of Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific.
Solvay SA
Solvay SA manufactures and supplies plastic products and chemicals. The company’s cutting-edge solutions make the consumer goods, batteries, smart devices, healthcare applications, safer, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly. The company operates its business into four segments, namely materials, chemicals, solutions, and corporate. The company offers fluoropolymer processing aid in the materials segment under the specialty polymers category. This section provides specialized formulations that are specifically designed to affect surface chemistry to maximize efficiency and yield while reducing environmental impact. The company has 99 operating sites in 61 countries worldwide in the regions of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific.
