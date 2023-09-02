Genetic Engineering Market is expected to Reach USD 4.56 billion by 2029
Global Genetic Engineering Market size was valued at USD 1.03 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.56 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.7%.
Genetic Engineering Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Genetic Engineering Market Report provides an analysis of industry trends, market size, key players, growth factors, and challenges. The research methodology includes data collection, analysis, and validation from reliable sources, ensuring accuracy and credibility.
Click here to access the Free Sample Report:
Genetic Engineering Market Dynamics
Advancements in gene editing technologies, especially CRISPR-Cas9, are driving Genetic Engineering Market growth. This precise and efficient tool enables targeted DNA modifications, accelerating research and applications in fields like agriculture and medicine. Rapid progress in gene editing offers cost-effective solutions and therapeutic opportunities, driving the global genetic engineering market forward.
Genetic Engineering Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Genetic Engineering Market in 2022. Due to the growing popularity of stem cell therapies genetic technologies in the United States. Investments in precision medicine, gene therapies, and biotech bolster it, despite cost challenges. Privacy and ethical concerns, though, might temper regional expansion.
Genetic Engineering Market Segmentation
By Techniques
Gene Splicing
Artificial Selection
Recombinant DNA Technology
Synthesizing DNA
Gene Editing
Other
By Application
Agriculture
Medical Industrial
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Other
By End User
Biotechnology Companies
Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
Academic and Research Institutions
Other
Genetic Engineering Key Competitors include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Herbert Boyer
Merck KGaA
Lonza Group Ltd.
Horizon Discovery Group plc
GenScript Biotech Corporation
CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
Cellectis S.A.
Precision BioSciences Inc.
New England Biolabs, Inc.
Takara Bio Inc.
OriGene Technologies, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
