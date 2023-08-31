Tracing Tomorrow's Inks: Security Inks Market Research & Prospects
Exploring Security Inks Market: From anti-counterfeiting measures to brand protection, discover key trends shaping the industry's growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2023 ) The report "Security Inks Market Type (Invisible, Biometric, Fluorescent, Thermochromic), Printing Method (Offset, Intaglio, Flexographic, Silk Screen, Letterpress), Application (Banknotes, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022.
Security inks are used as an added security feature for the protection of printed documents, labels or packaging against fraudulent reproduction or counterfeiting. There are many different types of security inks used for this purpose depending on the application, environment, and required level of security.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Security Inks Market”
140 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
201 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108766889
Security labels is the fastest growing application segment of the security inks market in the forecast period
Security labels is the fastest growing segment in the applications of security inks market for the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Security labels are a type of packaging products that are like stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations. Readers of these security labels supply specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest regional security inks market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major rapidly growing economies. The demand for security inks is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108766889
The key market players profiled in the report include SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical) (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (US), and Ink Tec Inc. (US), among others.
SICPA Holding SA, Prilly, Switzerland, is the leading global supplier of security inks and solutions for the majority of the world's banknotes, as well as a variety of other documents such as passports, transportation tickets, and plastic cards. The firm is divided into three divisions. Security solutions are provided by the SICPA Security Inks Division for banknotes, official ID papers such as ID cards, passports, and birth certificates, postal stamps, tax banderoles, product marks, and security labels. The Government Security Solutions Division of SICPA protects tax revenues for cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, medicines, and other heavily counterfeited items. SICPA has more than 33 offices worldwide. In September 2022, UbiQD, Inc. and SICPA have expanded their collaboration to create anti-counterfeit security inks based on UbiQD's quantum dot technology.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Security Inks Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108766889
DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical), the world's largest ink maker, has over 170 subsidiaries, including Sun Chemical in North America and Europe. DIC Corporation has extensive knowledge of the graphic arts business. The company is active in packaging & graphics, color & display, and functional products. DIC corporation has a strong customer base and operates in various countries in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company has a wide product portfolio which includes products such as Gravure, Flexo Inks, Metal decorative Inks, Security Inks, Jet Inks, Offset Inks, and News Inks. In June 2020, DIC corporation acquired Sensient Technologies Corporation jet ink business. This acquisition will add jet inks for textiles, an entirely new product group, to the DIC Group’s jet inks portfolio.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Security inks are used as an added security feature for the protection of printed documents, labels or packaging against fraudulent reproduction or counterfeiting. There are many different types of security inks used for this purpose depending on the application, environment, and required level of security.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Security Inks Market”
140 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
201 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108766889
Security labels is the fastest growing application segment of the security inks market in the forecast period
Security labels is the fastest growing segment in the applications of security inks market for the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Security labels are a type of packaging products that are like stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations. Readers of these security labels supply specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest regional security inks market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major rapidly growing economies. The demand for security inks is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108766889
The key market players profiled in the report include SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical) (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (US), and Ink Tec Inc. (US), among others.
SICPA Holding SA, Prilly, Switzerland, is the leading global supplier of security inks and solutions for the majority of the world's banknotes, as well as a variety of other documents such as passports, transportation tickets, and plastic cards. The firm is divided into three divisions. Security solutions are provided by the SICPA Security Inks Division for banknotes, official ID papers such as ID cards, passports, and birth certificates, postal stamps, tax banderoles, product marks, and security labels. The Government Security Solutions Division of SICPA protects tax revenues for cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, medicines, and other heavily counterfeited items. SICPA has more than 33 offices worldwide. In September 2022, UbiQD, Inc. and SICPA have expanded their collaboration to create anti-counterfeit security inks based on UbiQD's quantum dot technology.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Security Inks Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108766889
DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical), the world's largest ink maker, has over 170 subsidiaries, including Sun Chemical in North America and Europe. DIC Corporation has extensive knowledge of the graphic arts business. The company is active in packaging & graphics, color & display, and functional products. DIC corporation has a strong customer base and operates in various countries in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company has a wide product portfolio which includes products such as Gravure, Flexo Inks, Metal decorative Inks, Security Inks, Jet Inks, Offset Inks, and News Inks. In June 2020, DIC corporation acquired Sensient Technologies Corporation jet ink business. This acquisition will add jet inks for textiles, an entirely new product group, to the DIC Group’s jet inks portfolio.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results