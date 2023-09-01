Waste Heat to Power Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent to reach USD 49.85 billion by 2029
Waste Heat to Power Market size is valued at USD 21.57 Billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 49.85 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Waste Heat to Power Market to grow from USD 21.57 billion in 2022 to USD 49.85 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8 percent.
Waste Heat to Power Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Waste Heat to Power Market Report provides an extensive examination of the global market for converting waste heat into usable power. The research methodology involves rigorous data collection, analysis, and interpretation, incorporating primary and secondary sources.
Waste Heat to Power Market Dynamics
The Waste Heat to Power Market dynamics are driven by increasing focus on sustainable energy solutions. Rising industrial activities and environmental regulations boost demand for waste heat recovery systems. Technological advancements, government incentives, and cost savings associated with waste heat utilization further propel market growth.
Waste Heat to Power Market Regional Insights
The Waste Heat to Power Market dynamics are driven by increasing focus on sustainable energy solutions. Rising industrial activities and environmental regulations boost demand for waste heat recovery systems. Technological advancements, government incentives, and cost savings associated with waste heat utilization further propel market growth.
Waste Heat to Power Market Segmentation
By Technology
Steam Rankine cycle
Organic Rankine cycle
Kalina Technology
By End-User Industry
Chemical
Oil and Gas
Heavy Metals
Pipeline Transportation
Cement
Others
Waste Heat to Power Market Key Competitors include:
Siemens AG
General Electric Company
ABB Group
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Ormat Technologies Inc.
Thermax Limited
Calnetix Technologies LLC
Exergy International
ElectraTherm Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
General Electric Power Conversion
Hangzhou Steam Turbine Co., Ltd.
Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.
Maximize Market Research a leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Waste Heat Recovery System Market : the market revenue is expected to grow by 7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 113.8 Bn.
Renewable Energy Policy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1521.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
