Biochemical Market is expected to Reach USD 143.45 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent
North American Biochemical Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Biochemical Market was USD 83.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 143.45 billion by 2029.
Biochemical Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report explores the global Biochemical market, focusing on segments such as enzymes, biomaterials, and biofuels. The research employs a blend of primary research and secondary research data collection. The analysis includes market sizing, trend identification, and technological advancements, with expert validation for accuracy.
Biochemical Market Dynamics
The increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental sustainability is a driving factor for Biochemical Market growth. Biochemicals are a driving force in the energy transition, making up a growing portion of the renewables market.
Biochemical Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific had the largest market share in the Biochemical Market in 2022. The adoption of bio-based technologies, with a focus on healthcare, cosmetics, and personal care products. North American Biochemical Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Biochemical Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Biodiesel
Amino Acids
Fine Chemicals
Phytochemicals
Antibiotics
Dyes & Stains
Health Care
By Product Reagent
Amino Alcohols
Antibody Production and Purification Reagents and Kits
Carbohydrates
DNA Reagents
Filter Aids and Diatomaceous Earth
Fluorescent in situ hybridization Reagents
Food Chemistry Kits and Reagents
Others
By Application
Pharmaceuticals
Dairy
Automotive
Agriculture
Textile
Food Processing
Biochemical Key Competitors include
United States Biological
European Biomass Industry Association
Archer Daniels Midland
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Hansen A/S
Maximize Market Research is leading Material and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Biochemical Sensor Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 100.62 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.05 percent during the forecast period.
Ferrocene Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 93.25 Mn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
