Investing in Kidney Health: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Opportunities
The global Hemodialysis Market is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2023 ) The increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease, the availability of advanced dialysis, machines disposables and replacement fluids, and increasing government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis treatment and growing adoption home hemodialysis are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Dynamics
1 DRIVERS
1 Increasing number of ESRD patients
2 Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension
3 Shortage of organ donors and risks associated with kidney transplants
4 Technological advancements and product launches
2 RESTRAINTS
1 Risks and complications of dialysis
2 Reimbursement concerns in emerging markets
3 OPPORTUNITIES
1 Emerging markets
2 The increasing number of dialysis centers
3 Growing preference for home hemodialysis treatment
4 CHALLENGES
1 Benefits of renal transplantation
2 Sustainability of small and medium-sized companies in a highly competitive market
3 Product recalls
Market Segmentation: -
The increasing demand for dialysis product among chronic kidney patients, increase focus of players in establishing independent dialysis centers, and growing preference of patients to opt for treatment in in-center dialysis are some of the factors likely to boost the growth of the segment.
The increasing demand for invisible braces among adults due to large adult population base with AKI, increase in prevalence of ESRD, growing awareness about the benefits associated with home peritoneal dialysis, and the growing adoption of dialysis products among ESRD patients.
Significant rise in number of dialysis service provider, coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD. Along with this growing focus of dialysis service providers towards expansion of their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.
Regional Analysis: -
Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with acute kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension are factors likely to support the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the region.
Recent Developments:
• In 2021, Mar Cor (Cantel Medical Corporation) announced the launch of its innovative EON Portable hemodialysis Water System
• In 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced the launch of a PVC-free peritoneal dialysis solution bag designed for dialysis therapy performed at home.
• In 2020, Baxter International Inc. received FDA approval for De Novo application for Theranova dilayzers designed to deliver expanded hemodialysis (HDx) therapy.
Market Growth and Impact:
The combined opportunities within the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market reflect a broader trend towards patient-centered kidney care. As the healthcare industry shifts towards value-based care models, investments in kidney health can yield substantial returns not only financially but also in terms of improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and enhanced overall wellbeing.
Top Key Players: -
Prominent players in this Hemodialysis Market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.
Conclusion: -
Investing in kidney health by recognizing the opportunities within the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is not only a financially sound decision but also a chance to contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life for millions of individuals. By supporting technological advancements, patient-centric approaches, and innovative care models, investors can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of kidney health and renal care.
