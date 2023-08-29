Connected Mining Market Extrapolated to Reach $22.7 billion by 2028
Report define, describe, and forecast the connected mining market based on segments based on offering, solutions, services, mining type, deployment mode, and application, with regions covered.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2023 ) According to a research report "Connected Mining Market by Offering (Solutions (Asset Tracking and Optimization, Fleet Management) and Services (Professional, Managed)), Mining Type (Surface, Underground), Application, Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global connected mining market is expected worth USD 13.3 billion in 2023 and USD 22.7 billion by 2028, growing at CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The need for real-time data analytics and decision-making in mining operations is fueling the adoption of connected mining technologies.
Browse 306 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 264 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Connected Mining Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
The Solution segment to record the higher market share during the forecast period
During the forecast period, the Solution segment is anticipated to achieve a higher market share in the connected mining market. The demand for integrated and customized solutions is expected to grow significantly as the mining industry increasingly focuses on digital transformation and operational efficiency. The Solution segment is poised to dominate the market by providing mining companies with the tools and capabilities to address their specific challenges and achieve sustainable growth. With continuous technological advancements and increasing capabilities of connected mining solutions, the Solution segment is well-positioned to lead the market during the forecast period.
By Mining type, the Surface segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period
By mining type, the Surface segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period in the connected mining market. Surface mining refers to the extraction of minerals and resources from the Earth’s surface, such as open-pit mining and strip mining. This type of mining is widely used for coal, iron ore, copper, and other minerals closer to the surface. Connected mining solutions offer significant benefits in surface mining operations, enabling real-time equipment monitoring, efficient fleet management, and optimized resource utilization. The ability to track and manage surface mining operations in real-time enhances safety measures, reduces operational costs, and improves overall productivity fueling market growth.
Asia Pacific to hold the larger market size duringthe forecast period
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a larger market size in the connected mining market. The Asia Pacific region is rich in mineral resources and has witnessed significant growth in mining activities in recent years. The increasing demand for metals, minerals, and resources from various industries, coupled with rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the region, drives the need for efficient mining operations. As a result, mining companies in the Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting connected mining solutions to improve operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
Market Players
The major players in the connected mining market are ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Cisco (US), Schneider Electric (France), Komatsu (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Caterpillar (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Trimble (US), Siemens (Germany), Howden (Scotland), Accenture (Ireland), PTC (US), Hitachi (Japan), Eurotech Communication (Israel), Wipro (India), MST Global (US), GE Digital (US), Symboticware (Canada), Getac (Taiwan), IntelliSense.io (UK), Zyfra (Finland), Axora (UK), GroundHog (US), SmartMining SpA (Chile), and Applied Vehicle Analysis (Africa).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
