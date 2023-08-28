Dental Equipment Market worth $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%
"Dental Equipment Market by Product (Therapeutic (Dental chairs, Dental Units, CAD/CAM, Casting Machines, Dental Lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, Carbon dioxide Lasers), Diagnostic (Dental Imaging, CBCT)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecasts to 2027".
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2023 ) The report "Dental Equipment Market by Product (Therapeutic (Dental chairs, Dental Units, CAD/CAM, Casting Machines, Dental Lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, Carbon dioxide Lasers), Diagnostic (Dental Imaging, CBCT)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecasts to 2027", is projected to reach 8.7 billion in 2027 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027. The overall growth of the dental equipment market is because of the growth of technology and solutions which is accounting to be a major factor driving the market during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to increased prevalence of oral disorders and the rising desire for cosmetic procedures.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784
“During the forecast period, the Therapeutic dental equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental equipment market.”
Under type, therapeutic dental equipment segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, particularly electrosurgical devices, which provide advantages for patients in terms of low operating costs, minimum bleeding, and less post-operative pain.
“In 2021, by end user, hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of dental equipment market.”
By end user, the dental equipment market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes and other end users.
Due to the rising awareness of dental disorders and their treatment, the hospitals and clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been increase in adoption of new technologies and dental tourism which has attributed to the growth of the market.
“In 2021, Europe occupied the largest market share in the dental equipment market“
The dental equipment is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2021. The increasing trend in the cosmetic dentistry and rise in dental diseases such as dental caries and gum problems some of the major driving forces attributing to the growth of the dental equipment market in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784
Key players in the dental equipment market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, (US), Align Technology Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Planmeca Group (Finland).
These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their presence in the dental equipment market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784
“During the forecast period, the Therapeutic dental equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental equipment market.”
Under type, therapeutic dental equipment segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, particularly electrosurgical devices, which provide advantages for patients in terms of low operating costs, minimum bleeding, and less post-operative pain.
“In 2021, by end user, hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of dental equipment market.”
By end user, the dental equipment market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes and other end users.
Due to the rising awareness of dental disorders and their treatment, the hospitals and clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been increase in adoption of new technologies and dental tourism which has attributed to the growth of the market.
“In 2021, Europe occupied the largest market share in the dental equipment market“
The dental equipment is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market in 2021. The increasing trend in the cosmetic dentistry and rise in dental diseases such as dental caries and gum problems some of the major driving forces attributing to the growth of the dental equipment market in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784
Key players in the dental equipment market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, (US), Align Technology Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Planmeca Group (Finland).
These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, expansions, and agreements to strengthen their presence in the dental equipment market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results