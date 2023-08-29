Cold Chain Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent to reach USD 50.89 Bn by 2029
Global Cold Chain Packaging Market size was valued at USD 23.02 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 50.89 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 12 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Cold Chain Packaging market to grow from USD 23.02 Bn in 2022 to USD 50.89 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 12 percent.
Cold Chain Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the global market. It provides a detailed analysis of the Cold Chain Packaging Market structure for both regional and global markets. To estimate the regional and global Cold Chain Packaging Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. SWOT analysis is also provided in the report, which presents the strengths and weaknesses of Cold Chain Packaging key players in the industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Market Dynamics
The demand for efficient cold-chain packaging solutions is increasing due to the increase in e-commerce and online grocery shopping. The increasing demand for fresh and frozen products is fuelling the adoption of specialized packaging solutions, which is creating opportunities for the market in the future.
Cold Chain Packaging Market Regional Insights
European Cold Chain Packaging Market dominated the global market with the largest share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Market Segmentation
By Product
Insulated Shippers
Refrigerants
Temperature Monitoring Devices
By Material Type
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyurethane (PUR)
Others
By Packaging Technique
Active Packaging
Passive Packaging
Others
By Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Healthcare
Others
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Key Competitors include:
Cold Chain Technologies (U.S.)
Peli Bio Thermal (U.S.)
Orora Group(Australia)
Sonoco Thermo Safe(U.S)
CREOPACK(Canada)
Sofrigam (France)
Intelsius (U.K.)
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions(U.S.)
Maximize Market Research is leading Packaging research firm, has also published the following reports:
Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerants Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent during the forecast period.
Cold Chain Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 489.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Cold Chain Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the global market. It provides a detailed analysis of the Cold Chain Packaging Market structure for both regional and global markets. To estimate the regional and global Cold Chain Packaging Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. SWOT analysis is also provided in the report, which presents the strengths and weaknesses of Cold Chain Packaging key players in the industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Market Dynamics
The demand for efficient cold-chain packaging solutions is increasing due to the increase in e-commerce and online grocery shopping. The increasing demand for fresh and frozen products is fuelling the adoption of specialized packaging solutions, which is creating opportunities for the market in the future.
Cold Chain Packaging Market Regional Insights
European Cold Chain Packaging Market dominated the global market with the largest share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Market Segmentation
By Product
Insulated Shippers
Refrigerants
Temperature Monitoring Devices
By Material Type
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyurethane (PUR)
Others
By Packaging Technique
Active Packaging
Passive Packaging
Others
By Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Healthcare
Others
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200335
Cold Chain Packaging Key Competitors include:
Cold Chain Technologies (U.S.)
Peli Bio Thermal (U.S.)
Orora Group(Australia)
Sonoco Thermo Safe(U.S)
CREOPACK(Canada)
Sofrigam (France)
Intelsius (U.K.)
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions(U.S.)
Maximize Market Research is leading Packaging research firm, has also published the following reports:
Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerants Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent during the forecast period.
Cold Chain Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 489.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results