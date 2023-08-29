Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market to hit USD 1129.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 40.1 percent
The Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market size was valued at USD 106.66 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1129.97 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles market to grow from USD 106.66 Bn in 2022 to USD 1129.97 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 40.1 percent.
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to forecast the global Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles market based on segments, manufacturers and regional distribution. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles key players in the industry.
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Dynamics
Improved road safety is one of the main drivers of the market. The adoption of connected and autonomous mobility vehicles is increasing because of the increasing focus of world on environmental sustainability and climate change combat. The lack of standardized regulations for CAVs is expected to limit the market growth in the future.
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Regional Insights
North American Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market is a major market due to its strong automotive market and vibrant technology ecosystem.
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Level of Automation
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
By Vehicle Level of Automation
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Application Civil
Defence
Transportation & Logistics
Construction
By Propulsion Level of Automation
Semi-autonomous
Fully Autonomous
Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Key Competitors include:
BMW AG
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.
Renault Group
Tesla, Inc.
Volkswagen AG
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Autonomous Self-Driving Cars Market - The market size is expected to reach 56.46 million units by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5 percent during the forecast period.
Connected Tires Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 486.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 58.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
