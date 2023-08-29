Gimbal Market to hit USD 0.94 Bn by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.6 percent
The current market size of the Gimbal Market is valued at 0.64 Billion USD and is been projected to increase with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecasted period. The market size is been forecast to reach the value of 0.94 Billion USD by the year 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total market for “Gimbal” was USD 0.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 0.94 Bn by 2029.
Gimbal Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Gimbal Market segment trends, technology, and investment, as well as a competitive landscape. It includes statistics, various trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and every minute data relating to the Gimbal Industry necessary for forecasting its revenue. MMR’s expert analysts used extensive primary and secondary research methodologies to collect data for the Gimbal Market report.
Gimbal Market Dynamics
The market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of vlogging and other forms of mobile videography with high-quality content. The growing drone industry is also driving the market. Gimbals are highly needed to stabilize drone footage. In the future, the demand for gimbals is expected to increase businesses are increasingly using video content to reach and engage their audiences.
Gimbal Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the North America Gimbal Market held 25 percent of the global share. The regional market is majorly driven by the increasing use of gimbals by professional videographers and vloggers in the US and Canada.
Gimbal Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Handheld gimbals
Wearable gimbals
Vehicle-mounted gimbals
By Price Range
Low-cost gimbals
Mid-range gimbals
High-cost gimbals
By Features
Stabilization modes
Wireless connectivity
Battery life
By End-User
Consumers
Professionals
Businesses
By Payload Capacity
Low Payload
High Payload
By Technology
Brushless gimbals
Mechanical gimbals
Gimbal Key Players
DJI
Zhiyun
FeiyuTech
Moza
Freefly
Rollei
Insta360
EVO
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
