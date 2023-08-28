Laptop Bag Market to hit USD 3.23 Bn at a CAGR of 6.2 during the forecast period, Market share and Size
The Laptop Bag Market was valued at 2.12 Billion USD for the year 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to become a 3.23 Billion USD market by the year 2029
Laptop Bag Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Laptop Bag Market. It presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The statistical data in the Laptop Bag Market report is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Laptop Bag Market Dynamics
The rising adoption of laptops across various sectors such as education, business, and entertainment is increasing the demand for laptop bags. The imposition of tariffs and trade tensions create uncertainties for manufacturers, which disrupts the supply chain and increases the costs for companies in the industry.
Laptop Bag Market Regional Insights
North American Laptop Bag Market is majorly driven by the high adoption of laptops and a tech-savvy population. The US and Canada are the main contributors to the regional market.
Laptop Bag Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Laptop Backpacks
Laptop Messenger Bags
Laptop Briefcases
Laptop Sleeves
Rolling Laptop Cases
By Material
Nylon
Leather
Canvas
Polyester
Synthetic Blends
By Distribution channel
Online Retail Platforms
Specialty Stores
Department Stores
Direct Sales from Manufacturers
By End-User
Students
Professionals
Frequent Travelers
Gamers
General Consumer
Laptop Bag Key Players include:
Targus
Samsonite
SwissGear
Case Logic
JanSport
Herschel Supply Co.
Timbuk2
Solo New York
Briggs & Riley
McKleinUSA
Tumi
KROSER
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm has also published the following reports:
Laptops Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 151.84 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3 percent during the forecast period.
Laptop Accessories Market: The market size is expected to reach USD 61.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
