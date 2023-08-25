Patient Handling Equipment Market worth $14.0 billion by 2027
"Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts , Sliding Sheets), Medical Beds (Electric, Manual), Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters), End User (Hospitals, Home-care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2027".
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2023 ) The report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts , Sliding Sheets), Medical Beds (Electric, Manual), Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters), End User (Hospitals, Home-care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is primarily fuelled by the growing number of obese and geriatric populations, high risk of injuries to healthcare providers during the manual handling of patients, rising number of patient admissions in hospitals, and the implementation of regulations and guidelines ensuring the safety of healthcare workers during the manual lifting. However, improper training provided to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a major factor hampering the market growth.
Patient transfer devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into medical beds, patient transfer devices, mobility devices, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. In 2021, the patient transfer devices is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high share of this segment can primarily considered to the rising installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the rising adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.
Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the patient handling equipment market in 2021
By end users, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market. Growth can be attributed due to the rising number of patient population, rising number of disabled people, growing number of geriatric population, and the increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.
By region, patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middleeast and Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The large share of this market can be attributed due to the presence of large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe and the increasing number of government and non-government initiatives to adopt safe patient handling equipment. The Asia Pacific patient handling equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.
The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Invacare Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Prism Medical UK Ltd. (UK), LINET (Czech Republic), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Benmor Medical (UK), Malvetio Spa (Italy), EZ Way, Inc. (US), Ossenberg GmbH (Germany), Antano Group (Italy), Winncare (UK), Getinge AB (Sweden).
