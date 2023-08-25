Optic Adhesives: Trends Driving Market Growth and Research Insights
Optic adhesive market grows with demand in electronics, healthcare, and automotive. UV-curable adhesives and improved bonding drive innovation. Clarity and durability are prioritized for critical applications, ensuring market expansion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 25, 2023 ) The report "Optic Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone), Application (Optical Bonding and Assembly, Lens Bonding Cement, and Fiber Optics), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 342 million in 2022 to USD 526 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2022 and 2027. Acrylic resins offer properties that drive optic adhesives market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Optic Adhesives Market”
99 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
139 - Pages
Silicone is the fastest-growing segment of the overall optic adhesives market.
The many positive properties of silicone adhesives have made them a popular choice for a wide range of applications like camera lenses, AR lenses, optical bonding & assembly, fiber optics, etc. They have a limited pot time of up to a few minutes and moderate cure time, i.e., a few hours. Silicone-based optic adhesives are moderate-to-high-cost adhesives. Their cost depends upon the desired clarity of the finish. Superior physical, chemical, and electrical properties are other advantages, including thermal and oxidative stability and flexibility. Silicone adhesives, however, may sometimes produce a rubbery finish that may not be suitable or desirable for some applications.
India is the fastest growing segment in Optic adhesives market during the forecast period.
Ongoing global recession is providing an opportunity to regional manufacturers of India as well as for many companies that produce world-class products. The country presents a huge opportunity for IoT owing to its large-scale industrial development, increased mobile and internet penetration, skilled workforce, well-developed software industry, and stable government. It is an untapped market for IoT with vast growth potential. In addition to this, the growing domestic demand for good internet connectivity is also attracting optic adhesive manufacturers to this country. India is among the top 10 emerging economies and one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Different government schemes like The Digital India is expected to increase the penetration of smart devices and internet with giant companies like Google (US) and Facebook (US) lending their technical expertise to its execution. Also, the country has shifted from 2G, 3G, to 4G and now planning to introduce 5G at rural levels . The ever-growing telecommunication infrastructure in the country will propel market opportunities for optic adhesives manufacturers.
The key players profiled in the optic adhesives market report are Henkel AG& Co. KGAA (Germany), Dymax Corporation (US), and DELO Adhesives (Germany).
Henkel AG & Co. KGAA operates worldwide by offering leading innovations, brands, and technologies in three business areas, namely, adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care. The adhesive technologies business segment manufactures and distributes decoration and renovation products for packaged & consumer goods, home & office, building adhesives, and industrial infrastructure. Under the dynamic economic conditions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the organic sales performance of the segment improved significantly compared to the previous year.
Dymax Corporation manufactures ultraviolet/visible light curing adhesives, light curing systems, and dispensing equipment for manufacturers in aerospace, appliance, automotive, display, electronics, glass, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, optical, orthopedic, packaging, plastics, speaker, and structural markets. Dymax low-stress, low-movement, light-curable optical adhesives cure in seconds to provide the strength and clarity of epoxies. Optically clear, high-tensile-strength bonds of 3,000 psi and shrinkage as low as 0.1% are possible with these adhesives. The company has additional facilities located in Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore.
