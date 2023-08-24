Dental Digital X-ray Market worth $7.0 billion by 2027
"Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral (Panoramic), Extraoral (Digital Sensor), Hybrid), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Dental Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027".
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2023 ) The report "Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral (Panoramic), Extraoral (Digital Sensor), Hybrid), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Dental Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2022 and 2027. The overall increase in the number of dental disorders is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the shift towards digital x-ray systems from analog systems, and the rising awareness related to dental diseases and their treatment also contributes to market growth.
This report divides the dental digital x-ray market into five segments – type, product, region application, and end user.
“During the forecast period, the digital x-ray systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental x-ray market.”
Under product, the digital x-ray systems segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increasing preference for digital X-ray systems over analog systems, owing to their advantages such as low radiation dose and instant image viewing capabilities, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.
“In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market.”
By end user, the dental digital x-ray market can be segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and forensic laboratories.
due to the growing number of dental clinics and the increasing adoption of digital dental imaging systems and CBCT scanners to obtain accurate and fast results, the dental hospitals & clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021.
“In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the dental digital x-ray market“
The dental digital x-ray market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).
North America accounted for the largest share of the dental digital x-ray market in 2021. The high prevalence of dental diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the dental digital x-ray market in the region.
Key players in the dental digital x-ray market include Planmeca Oy (Finalnd), VATECH CO. Ltd (South Korea), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Acteon Group (France), Hefei Meyer Optometric Technology Inc. (China), Air Techniques, Inc. (US), and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. (Japan).
