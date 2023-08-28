Spiced Rum Market to hit USD 9.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.5 percent
Global Spiced Rum Market size was valued at USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and Spiced Rum Market revenue is expected to reach USD 9.25 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2023-2029).
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global Spiced Rum market was USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.25 Bn by 2029.
Spiced Rum Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the Spiced Rum Market. It covered all the major aspects of the industry with an in-depth study of Spiced Rum key players including new entrants, followers and new entrants. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Spiced Rum market size while SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market.
Spiced Rum Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for unique and flavored spirits and changing consumer preferences are the main drivers of the global market. One of the main restraints on the market is the regulatory environment surrounding alcohol production and distribution.
Spiced Rum Market Regional Insights
The North America Spiced Rum Market accounted for 35 percent of the global sales in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Spiced Rum Market Segmentation
By Product
Vanilla
Fruit
Mix
Other
By Ageing
Non-Aged Spiced Rum
Aged Spiced Rum
By Consumer Demographics
Young Adults (18-25 years)
Adults (26-40 years)
Middle-Aged Adults (41-60 years)
Senior Citizens (61 years and above)
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Spiced Rum Key Competitors include:
Captain Morgan
Sailor Jerry
Heaven Hill Distillery
Pernod Ricard
Kraken Rum
Bacardi
Admiral Nelson's Rum
Diageo plc
Malibu
Don Q
Chairman's Reserve
Plantation Rum
Gosling's Rum
Bayou Rum
Tiki Lovers
Diplomatico
The Real McCoy Rum
Pusser's Rum
Dead Man's Fingers
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm
