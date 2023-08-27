Durable Medical Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent to hit USD 315.90 Bn by 2029
The Durable Medical Equipment Market size is valued at USD 208.71 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 315.90 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Durable Medical Equipment market to grow from USD 208.71 Bn in 2022 to USD 315.90 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1 percent.
Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Durable Medical Equipment Market trends, technology, and investment. It also includes statistics, various trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and every minute data relating to the Durable Medical Equipment Market necessary for forecasting its revenue with the list of key players in the industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/206572
Durable Medical Equipment Market Dynamics
The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular ailments and orthopedic conditions is increasing the demand for Durable Medical Equipment. The high costs associated with Durable Medical Equipment and complex insurance procedures are the main factors restraining the market growth.
Durable Medical Equipment Market Regional Insights
North American Durable Medical Equipment Market held the largest share of around 35 percent in 2022. Technological advancements especially in remote monitoring and telehealth solutions are shaping the market.
Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation
By Technology
Traditional
Technologically advanced
By Product Type
Mobility aids
Medical supplies
Other
By Patient
Adult
Pediatric
By End-User
Home healthcare
Inpatient care
Outpatient care
By Distribution Channel
Direct-to-consumer
Retail
Institutional
By Payer
Private insurance
Public insurance
Out-of-pocket
Durable Medical Equipment Key Players
Medtronic
Philips Healthcare
ResMed Inc.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Invacare Corporation
3M Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Baxter International Inc.
Smith & Nephew
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Fresenius Medical Care
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm
Home Medical Equipment Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.16 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5 percent during the forecast period.
Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 101.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.60 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
