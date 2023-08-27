General Surgery Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent to reach USD 29.96 Bn by 2029
The General Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 22.14 billion in 2022 & is expected to grow to USD 29.96 billionby 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29%during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the General Surgery Devices market to grow from USD 22.14 Bn in 2022 to USD 29.96 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.
General Surgery Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of General Surgery Devices Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the General Surgery Devices Market size.
General Surgery Devices Market Dynamics
The increase in surgical procedures performed all across the world is a significant factor driving market growth. The increase in healthcare expenditure by governments and healthcare organizations across the world has improved medical infrastructure and promoted advanced surgical procedures, which has created favourable environment for the market growth.
General Surgery Devices Market Regional Insights
North American General Surgery Devices Market is the key market in which the United States dominates the region due to advanced healthcare infrastructure.
General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Surgical instruments
Disposable devices
Sutures and staplers
Handheld devices
Monitoring and visualization devices
By Technology
Traditional devices
Minimally invasive devices
Robotic-assisted devices
By Application
Cardiovascular surgery
Orthopaedic surgery
Neurosurgery
Laparoscopic surgery
Wound management
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centres
Specialty clinics
General Surgery Devices Key Competitors include:
Medtronic PLC
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Braun Melsungen AG
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
Olympus Corporation
Terumo Corporation
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Nihon Kohden Corporation
