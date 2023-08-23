Sterile Filtration Market worth $15.3 billion by 2028
"Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule Filter), Application (API, Vaccine, Antibody, Media, Formulation & Fill Finish), Membrane (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Pore Size, End User (Pharma & Biotech, F&B, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2023 ) The report "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule Filter), Application (API, Vaccine, Antibody, Media, Formulation & Fill Finish), Membrane (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Pore Size, End User (Pharma & Biotech, F&B, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global sterile filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing research on biopharmaceuticals leading to rise in demand for sterile filters. In addition, demand for long-term stability of food and beverages for maintaining its quality and shelf-life is also adding to the market growth for sterile filtration. On the other hand, the requirement of high capital investments for new production facilities is likely to restrain the market growth.
The PES segment accounted for the largest share, by membrane type in the the sterile filtration market in 2022.
Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other membrane types. The PES segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. These membranes are ideal for the filtration of both strong bases and acids and minimize the risk of active ingredients being adsorbed during the filtration process. These advantages support the growth of the PES segment.
The 0.2–0.22 µm pore size segment accounted for the largest share of the pore size segment in the sterile filtration market in 2022.
Based on membrane pore size, the sterile filtration market is segmented into 0.2–0.22 µm, 0.45 µm, and 0.1 µm. The 0.2–0.22 µm segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the use of 0.2–0.22 µm filters in major applications of sterile filtration, such as final product processing and water purification.
The North America region catered the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2022.
The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. North America is the global hub for the innovation and development of pharmaceutical & biotechnology drugs. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, significant spending on R&D activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics. In addition, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with strong presence of food & beverage companies is also driving the market in this region.
Key players in the sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Crop. (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eaton (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument, LLC. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), STARLAB International GmbH (Germany), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), AMD Manufacturing Inc. (Canada), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Simsii, Inc. (US), CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US), Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada), Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Filtrox AG (Switzerland).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
