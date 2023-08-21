Citibank - Why Citi Credit Cards Are the Best in UAE?
by Citibank
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2023 ) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Credit cards are probably the best companion for cardholders as they provide exciting offers and benefits, enabling them to improve their shopping and dining experiences. Citi Credit Cards are preferred by many because of their amazing benefits and features like cashback offers, joining bonuses, shopping benefits, and lifestyle benefits. Apart from these benefits, the cardholders of Citi can also enjoy numerous other promotional offers that are provided to them from time to time, depending on the credit card variant. However, different credit cards serve different purposes. Hence, prospective customers should choose a credit card based on their spending needs.
With a wide range of credit cards offered by Citi, it is important for customers to compare Citi Credit Cards before applying for one. By comparing credit cards, customers can get an idea of the features and benefits of their selected cards and choose the best credit card in UAE according to their needs.
Customers can compare credit cards based on the following aspects:
• Features of the card
• Rewards offered on eligible usage of the cards
• Benefits specific to each card
• Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and charges levied on the card
Types of Citibank Credit Cards in UAE
Citi offers its customers a wide range of credit cards in UAE, each with specific features and benefits for every type of user, from heavy shoppers to frequent travelers. Following are some of the types of cards offered by Citi:
Emirates Skyward Miles Cards:
Citi Credit Cards, like Emirates Citibank Ultima, Emirates Citibank Ultimate, and Emirates Citibank World, offer Skyward miles as one of the most advantageous features to those who often fly, either for business or leisure. Skyward miles are like reward points that enable Citi Credit Card holders to earn for every unit of currency they spend through the card.
Rewards Cards:
With rewards cards, like Citi Prestige, Citi Premier, and Citi Rewards Credit Cards, customers can earn points for every eligible spend. Cardholders can redeem rewards for availing cash rebates, E-vouchers, travel-related spends, point transfers, and complimentary lifestyle benefits.
Cashback Card:
Cashback credit cards by Citi, like Citi Cashback Credit Cards, provide users with a pre-specified percentage of the purchases they make as cashback. These rewards come in the form of monetary cashback and are credited directly to the cardholder’s account. Cashback credit cards by Citi provide users with some exciting features, benefits, and privileges like:
• Cashback on all eligible domestic as well as non-AED spending
• Cashback on grocery and retail spending
Basic Card:
Citi’s basic credit card, the Citi Simplicity Credit Card, is a great option for customers looking for easy terms and no fees. This card is simple to use and has features like no annual membership fee, no late fee, no cash advance fee, no over-limit fee, and 0% interest on balance transfers for six months.
Conclusion
With each swipe of a Citi Credit Card, cardholders may discover additional benefits that are even more valuable. With a credit card, customers can earn reward points, receive cashback or gain access to airport lounges worldwide. To leverage the advantage of such lucrative perks and offers, a customer can apply for the best credit card by visiting the official Citi website.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
With a wide range of credit cards offered by Citi, it is important for customers to compare Citi Credit Cards before applying for one. By comparing credit cards, customers can get an idea of the features and benefits of their selected cards and choose the best credit card in UAE according to their needs.
Customers can compare credit cards based on the following aspects:
• Features of the card
• Rewards offered on eligible usage of the cards
• Benefits specific to each card
• Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and charges levied on the card
Types of Citibank Credit Cards in UAE
Citi offers its customers a wide range of credit cards in UAE, each with specific features and benefits for every type of user, from heavy shoppers to frequent travelers. Following are some of the types of cards offered by Citi:
Emirates Skyward Miles Cards:
Citi Credit Cards, like Emirates Citibank Ultima, Emirates Citibank Ultimate, and Emirates Citibank World, offer Skyward miles as one of the most advantageous features to those who often fly, either for business or leisure. Skyward miles are like reward points that enable Citi Credit Card holders to earn for every unit of currency they spend through the card.
Rewards Cards:
With rewards cards, like Citi Prestige, Citi Premier, and Citi Rewards Credit Cards, customers can earn points for every eligible spend. Cardholders can redeem rewards for availing cash rebates, E-vouchers, travel-related spends, point transfers, and complimentary lifestyle benefits.
Cashback Card:
Cashback credit cards by Citi, like Citi Cashback Credit Cards, provide users with a pre-specified percentage of the purchases they make as cashback. These rewards come in the form of monetary cashback and are credited directly to the cardholder’s account. Cashback credit cards by Citi provide users with some exciting features, benefits, and privileges like:
• Cashback on all eligible domestic as well as non-AED spending
• Cashback on grocery and retail spending
Basic Card:
Citi’s basic credit card, the Citi Simplicity Credit Card, is a great option for customers looking for easy terms and no fees. This card is simple to use and has features like no annual membership fee, no late fee, no cash advance fee, no over-limit fee, and 0% interest on balance transfers for six months.
Conclusion
With each swipe of a Citi Credit Card, cardholders may discover additional benefits that are even more valuable. With a credit card, customers can earn reward points, receive cashback or gain access to airport lounges worldwide. To leverage the advantage of such lucrative perks and offers, a customer can apply for the best credit card by visiting the official Citi website.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
Contact Information:
iQuanti, Inc.
Sabya Shivam
Tel: sabya@iquanti.com
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
iQuanti, Inc.
Sabya Shivam
Tel: sabya@iquanti.com
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results