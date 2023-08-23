Hair Gel Market to Reach USD 29.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent
Hair gel is a significant segment in the global hair care industry and has experienced steady growth. It targets both genders who use hair gel for styling and hold.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Hair Gel Market was USD 21.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 29.88 billion by 2029.
Hair Gel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report has used a comprehensive methodology to analyze the Hair Gel Market. It involves segmentation based on product types and regions, and statistical analysis to identify trends, demand influencers, and growth prospects. Quantitative research is conducted through surveys administered to manufacturers, distributors, consumers and valuable data.
Hair Gel Market Dynamics
The Hair Gel Market is growing due to evolving grooming trends, increasing focus on hairstyling and personal appearance, and a growing urban population. With consumers seeking versatile hair products, hair gels provide styling flexibility, rising demand and contributing to the market's growth.
Hair Gel Market Regional Insights
Fashion-conscious consumers and evolving grooming trends shape the North American market. The US and Canada lead due to robust demand for diverse styling products. Market trends encompass a preference for natural, innovative formulations and social media consumer preferences
Hair Gel Market Segmentation
By Product
Styling Gel
Wet Look Gel
Volumizing Gel
Curl Enhancing Gel
Specialty Gels
By Hold Strength
Light Hold
Medium Hold
Strong Hold
Extra Strong Hold
By Hair Type
Straight Hair
Wavy Hair
Curly Hair
Textured Hair
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Drugstores and Pharmacies
Beauty Specialty Stores
E-commerce Platforms
By Consumer Lifestyle
Vegan
Cruelty-Free Hair Gels
Allergen-Free Hair Gels
By Active Ingredients
Aloe Vera-based Hair Gels
Keratin-infused Hair Gels
Argan Oil-based Hair Gels
Hair Gel Key Competitors include:
Schwarzkopf
Belcorp
L'Oréal
Unilever
Revlon Inc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/203377
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/203377
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/203377
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
