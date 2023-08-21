Wi-Fi 6 Market Projected to Gain $20.9 billion by 2028
Report determine and forecast the global Wi-Fi 6 market by offering (hardware, solutions, and services), location type, application, vertical, and region from 2023 to 2030, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the ma
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2023 ) According to a research report "Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type, Application (Immersive Technologies, IoT & Industry 4.0, Telemedicine), Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Wi-Fi 6 market is estimated at USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. Wi-Fi 6 supports advanced features like Target Wake Time (TWT) and Basic Service Set (BSS) Coloring, enabling more precise indoor location services. This capability serves opportunities in retail, healthcare, and other sectors that rely on location-based data for enhanced customer experiences or asset tracking which is boosting Wi-Fi 6 market.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174384441
Browse 339 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 298 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi 6 Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
By Application, HD video streaming and video conferencing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
Wi-Fi 6 is used in video streaming to deliver video content to users over the internet. Wireless technology allows devices to communicate with each other without the need for a physical connection. Wi-Fi is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to transmit data. Wi-Fi 6 is essential for video streaming because it enables users to watch video content on any device with an internet connection. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
By Hardware, system on chip is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
A Wi-Fi System-on-Chip is a single chip that integrates all the necessary components for a Wi-Fi device. This includes the Wi-Fi radio, processor, memory, and other components. Wi-Fi SoCs enable a more compact and efficient design and improved performance and power efficiency. They are used in a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home devices.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174384441
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate
Businesses in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in industries like IT, telecom, retail, and healthcare, are showing strong optimism and awareness about the benefits of Wi-Fi 6. This positive attitude contributes to the region’s growth of the Wi-Fi 6 industry, with more commercial clients adopting reliable Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services. The advancements in technology in the Asia Pacific region, combined with the increasing trend of using Wi-Fi solutions, are expected to bring further benefits to the Wi-Fi market. Several countries in the region, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, have designated a spectrum for Wi-Fi 6 use, enabling wireless service providers to offer faster speeds and better performance to their customers by rolling out Wi-Fi 6 networks.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi 6 market include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D–Link Corporation (Taiwan), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), TP–Link Corporation Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telstra (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Renesas Electronics (Japan), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Keysight Technologies (US), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Cambium Networks, Ltd. (US), Senscomm Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks Ltd. Company (England), VSORA SAS (France), WILUS Inc. (South Korea), Federated Wireless, Inc. (US), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), SDMC Technology (China), and Edgewater Wireless (Canada).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174384441
Browse 339 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 298 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi 6 Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
By Application, HD video streaming and video conferencing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.
Wi-Fi 6 is used in video streaming to deliver video content to users over the internet. Wireless technology allows devices to communicate with each other without the need for a physical connection. Wi-Fi is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to transmit data. Wi-Fi 6 is essential for video streaming because it enables users to watch video content on any device with an internet connection. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
By Hardware, system on chip is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
A Wi-Fi System-on-Chip is a single chip that integrates all the necessary components for a Wi-Fi device. This includes the Wi-Fi radio, processor, memory, and other components. Wi-Fi SoCs enable a more compact and efficient design and improved performance and power efficiency. They are used in a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home devices.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174384441
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate
Businesses in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in industries like IT, telecom, retail, and healthcare, are showing strong optimism and awareness about the benefits of Wi-Fi 6. This positive attitude contributes to the region’s growth of the Wi-Fi 6 industry, with more commercial clients adopting reliable Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services. The advancements in technology in the Asia Pacific region, combined with the increasing trend of using Wi-Fi solutions, are expected to bring further benefits to the Wi-Fi market. Several countries in the region, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, have designated a spectrum for Wi-Fi 6 use, enabling wireless service providers to offer faster speeds and better performance to their customers by rolling out Wi-Fi 6 networks.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi 6 market include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D–Link Corporation (Taiwan), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), TP–Link Corporation Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telstra (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Renesas Electronics (Japan), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Keysight Technologies (US), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Cambium Networks, Ltd. (US), Senscomm Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks Ltd. Company (England), VSORA SAS (France), WILUS Inc. (South Korea), Federated Wireless, Inc. (US), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), SDMC Technology (China), and Edgewater Wireless (Canada).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results