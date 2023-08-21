Animal Parasiticides Market worth $14.1 billion by 2027
"Animal Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Goats), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Animal farms, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2027"
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2023 ) The report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Goats), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Animal farms, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2027 from USD 10.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments by private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rates, and rising animal health expenditure are driving the growth of the animal parasiticides market. However, a shift toward vegetarianism and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
In this report, the animal parasiticides market is segmented on the basis of type, animal type, end user, and region.
"Ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share in the animal parasiticides market."
The market for animal parasiticides is divided into three distinct classifications based on type such as endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. The market for animal parasiticides globally in 2021 was dominated by the ectoparasiticides segment. The high adoption of ectoparasiticides relative to other products accounts for the huge proportion of this market. The rise in pet ownership and the number of companion animals in developed nations are other elements that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.
“Companion Animals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.”
The market for animal parasiticides is divided into two broad groups like companion animals and livestock animals. The market for animal parasiticides globally was dominated by companion animals in 2021. The significant market share of this sector is largely due to the rising costs of owning pets and the rise in the number of people who own companion animals in developed nations.
“Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals accounted for the largest share of animal parasiticides market in 2020”
The animal parasiticides market is divided into veterinary practices & hospitals, animal farms, and home care settings based on end users. The market for animal parasiticides was dominated in 2021 by veterinary practices and hospitals. The increased use of animal parasiticides in medical settings, the rise in parasitic illnesses, and the rising concern over animal health in developing nations are all factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.
“North America accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market in 2020”
The animal parasiticides market is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America held the greatest market share for animal parasiticides worldwide. North America has a significant portion of the market because of its strong foundation in the animal health sector, the widespread adoption of companion animals, and the rising costs associated with animal health. During the projected period, the market in Latin America is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. This can be ascribed to the rising adoption of pets as well as the expanding populations of livestock animals and consumers of food items generated from animals.
Key Market Players :
The prominent players in the global animal parasiticides market are Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Virbac (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), PetIQ, Inc. (US), Norbrook (Ireland), and Bimeda Animal Health (US).
