Plant Factory Market to reach USD 189.4 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.3 percent
A plant factory known as a vertical farm or indoor farm, is a sophisticated form of controlled environment agriculture in which plants are cultivate in indoor facilities under artificial light. It is a high tech farming factors, including light, temperatu
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Plant Factory Market” was valued at USD 118.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 189.4 Billion by 2029.
Plant Factory Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The primary approach includes surveys, interviews with market leaders, etc. and the secondary approach involves press news, annual reports, financial reports, etc. SWOT analysis was used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PORTER was used to determine the competitive intensity of the industry in the Plant Factory Market.
Plant Factory Market Dynamics
The Plant Factory Market is growing due to increasing demand for year-round, sustainable, and efficient crop cultivation. Factors like controlled environments, reduced resource consumption, increased urbanization, and the need for a consistent food supply drive the adoption of plant factories, meeting the challenges of modern agriculture and enhancing market expansion.
Plant Factory Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Plant Factory Market in 2022 due to its large population, limited arable land, and technological advancements. High demand for locally grown, pesticide-free produce, coupled with government support for urban agriculture and sustainable practices, drives the region's leadership in adopting plant factories for efficient and quality food production.
Plant Factory Market Segmentation
By Technology
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
Vertical Farming Systems
Artificial Lighting
Climate Control Systems
Automation
By Component
Lighting Systems
Climate Control Systems
Sensors and Monitoring Devices
Growing Media
Nutrient Delivery Systems
Automation and Control Systems
By End User
Retail Stores
Food Service
Online Grocery Delivery
Industrial Ingredient Suppliers
Plant Factory Key Players include
AeroFarms
Farmone
Smallhold
Oishii
Plant Factory Market Dynamics
Plant Factory Market Regional Insights
Plant Factory Key Players include
