Unveiling Bookbinding Adhesives: Exploring Market Dynamics
Exploring Bookbinding Adhesives Market: Unveiling research insights and rising demand for durable, eco-friendly binding solutions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2023 ) The bookbinding adhesives industry plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of books, magazines, and other printed materials. These adhesives are used to bind together the various components of a book, such as the cover, spine, and pages. The primary objective of bookbinding adhesives is to create durable and long-lasting bonds that can withstand the stresses of handling and usage while maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the finished product. The report "Bookbinding Adhesives Market by Technology (Emulsion based, Hot melt), Chemistry (PVA, VAE, EVA, PUR), and Applications (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size was USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027.
The bookbinding adhesive technology continues to develop, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. The global market for bookbinding adhesive is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing application of bookbinding adhesive in a variety of application, including print on demand, and magazines & catalogs.
Trends in the Bookbinding Adhesives Industry:
Environmental Considerations: With the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness, the bookbinding adhesives industry is witnessing a shift towards more environmentally friendly adhesive formulations. Manufacturers are developing adhesives that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and comply with regulations regarding hazardous substances.
High-Performance Solutions: As the demand for high-quality, premium printed materials increases, the industry is seeing a trend towards the use of high-performance bookbinding adhesives. These adhesives offer exceptional bonding strength, durability, and resistance to various environmental factors, ensuring that the finished products maintain their integrity over time.
Digital Printing Compatibility: The rise of digital printing has influenced the bookbinding adhesives sector. Adhesives need to be compatible with the different types of inks and papers used in digital printing processes to ensure optimal adhesion and appearance.
Flexibility and Durability: Books are subjected to various stresses, including bending, opening, and closing. Bookbinding adhesives need to provide flexibility to allow the book to be used comfortably without compromising durability. Manufacturers are developing adhesives that strike the right balance between these properties.
Ease of Application: Efficient production processes are essential in the printing and publishing industry. Bookbinding adhesives that offer quick curing times, ease of application, and good adhesion properties contribute to streamlined manufacturing processes.
The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) is expected to account for the largest share of the bookbinding adhesives market, by chemistry, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.
Based on chemistry, The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) is projected to be the largest chemistry type during the forecast period. Bookbinding adhesives based on Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) has good physical properties with high-performance features along with quick dry and moisture resistant for bookbinding applications in the print on demand, hardcover & softcover books, magazines & catalogs, and others.
Hardcover & softcover books is expected to account for the largest share of in the bookbinding adhesives market, by Applications, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.
Based on applications, Hardcover & softcover books is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for printed books and the development of the educational institutions in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the bookbinding adhesives market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the bookbinding adhesive market.
Asia – Pacific bookbinding adhesive market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the global bookbinding adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Arkema (France), Dow Chemical Company (US).
H.B. Fuller Company H.B. Fuller Company formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives and other specialty chemical products globally. The company operates through five segments, namely, Americas adhesives, construction products, EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa), engineering adhesives, and Asia-Pacific. Its product line finds application in packaging, converting, nonwoven, and hygiene sectors. The company has 48 manufacturing plants, of which 21 are in the US, while the remaining 27 are in 18 other countries worldwide.
