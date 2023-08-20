Crafting Innovation: Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Insights
Exploring Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market: Unveiling research insights and growing demand for these unique and versatile polymer solutions
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 20, 2023 ) The report "Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market by Function (Protection, Insulation, Cushioning & Others), Application (Protective Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The specialty polystyrene resin market is projected to grow from USD 111 million in 2018 to USD 126 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the specialty polystyrene resin market include the increase in demand for protection from end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, healthcare, and electrical & electronics. Focus on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and strict government regulations on the construction of energy-efficient buildings with better insulation properties are expected to drive the demand for specialty polystyrene resin.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market”
73 - Market Data Tables
33 - Figures
152 - Pages
The protection segment is estimated to be the largest function in specialty polystyrene resin market during the forecast period.
The protection function of specialty polystyrene resin includes tensile, bending absorbing impact, sudden force, load bearing and others, which are mostly needed in industries such as automotive and building & construction. The demand for this segment has increased the demand for specialty polystyrene resin globally. Specialty polystyrene resin used in the packaging application are made up of material types such as PS, PU, PO, and others including PVDF and PVC. Specialty polystyrene resin is the most versatile type of polymer foam. It is lightweight, composed of individual cells of low-density PS, and has high strength-to-weight ratio because its cells are not cross-linked, making them the perfect material for the protection function.
The protective packaging segment is estimated to be the largest application during the forecast period.
Globally, the protective packaging application is driving the specialty polystyrene resins market because it is one of the finest packaging options for any high-value heavy products and industrial products, which are entirely protected and safe from transportation and handling risks. These industrial products range from breakable pharmaceutical products electronic components, electrical consumer goods, toys to horticultural or garden products. These products reach consumers in perfect condition because of their specialty polystyrene resin packaging. Specialty polystyrene resin-based packaging foam adjusts to integrated production systems. It is cost-efficient, versatile, effective, and is easy to handle as it has no sharp edges or staples. It can also protect sophisticated machinery from any damage.
APAC to hold the largest share of the specialty polystyrene resin market during the forecast period.
APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of specialty polystyrene resin. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are driving foreign investments, which are increasing the production of specialty polystyrene resin in the region. APAC is also the fastest-growing specialty polystyrene resin market.
Major vendors in the specialty polystyrene resin market include Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd. (Japan), NOVA Chemicals Corporation (Canada), Synthos (Poland), BASF SE (Germany), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH (Austria), Atlas EPS (US), VERSALIS (Italy), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem, Ltd. (South Korea), BEWiSynbra Group AB (publ) (Sweden), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd (South Korea), Total S.A. (France), and Trinseo (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
